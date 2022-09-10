Prince William and Kate make striking change for their royal work The couple have been given new titles

Prince William and Kate have seen changes to their royal titles following the Queen's death on Thursday, and this has led to some switch-ups in their work.

King Charles announced in his first televised address on Friday that his heir would be given the title Prince of Wales, and in turn, Kate, Princess of Wales.

The changes have already been reflected on William and Kate's social media accounts, and most recently, in their Royal Foundation.

READ: Prince William's instructions to Kate, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle during joint outing

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince and Princess of Wales and the Sussexes unite at Windsor for emotional walkabout

The couple's website has been updated to the Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales. It outlines William and Kate's charity work and causes closest to their hearts, including mental health and the early years.

The Royal Foundation was first set up by Princes William and Harry in 2009 to run all their charitable campaigns and was joined by Kate when she became Duchess of Cambridge in 2011 and Meghan Markle in 2018.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex broke away from the joint charity with William and Kate in July 2019, when they created their own separate royal household. Harry and Meghan then stepped back as senior royals in 2020 and set up their Archewell organisation.

MORE: Princess of Wales reveals Prince Louis' first words after being told about Queen's death

MORE: Prince William shares touching moment with Harry and Meghan in Windsor

Meghan, Harry, William and Kate viewed floral tributes in Windsor

Following the announcement about their new titles, royal sources told HELLO! William and Kate will now spend time focusing on "deepening the trust and respect of the people of Wales over time".

"The Prince and Princess of Wales will approach their roles in the modest and humble way they've approached their work previously," the insider added, revealing that Kate in particular "appreciates the history associated with this role but will understandably want to look to the future as she creates her own path".

The Prince and Princess were joined by the Sussexes as they viewed floral tributes to the Queen at Windsor Castle on Saturday, with the foursome taking time to speak with mourners during a 40-minute walkabout.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.