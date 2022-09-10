Prince William shares touching moment with Harry and Meghan in Windsor

A touching moment was spotted between the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they viewed floral tributes to the Queen at Windsor Castle on Saturday.

It was the first time the couples have been pictured together since the Commonwealth Day service in March 2020, before Prince Harry and Meghan stepped back as senior royals. At the Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June, the Sussexes sat on the opposite side of St Paul's Cathedral to William and Kate.

WATCH: Prince and Princess of Wales and the Sussexes unite at Windsor for emotional walkabout

After arriving at the gates in the same car in Windsor, the foursome could be seen quietly chatting as William pointed out something among the hundreds of floral bouquets and balloons to Kate, Harry and Meghan.

Both the Waleses and the Sussexes looked visibly moved as they read tributes to their grandmother and grandmother-in-law, who died aged 96 at Balmoral on Thursday.

Earlier on Saturday, William joined the new King and Queen Consort as Charles was proclaimed at the Accession Council at St James’s Palace in London.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Queen's funeral will take place on 19 September at 11am with the service taking place at Westminster Abbey.

The Waleses and the Sussexes travelled in the same car

Prior to the funeral, the Queen will lie-in-state in Westminster Hall for four days to allow the public to pay their respects. On the morning of the funeral, the coffin will be taken in procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey.

After the coffin arrives at Westminster Hall, The Archbishop of Canterbury will conduct a short service assisted by the Dean of Westminster, and attended by The King and members of the royal family, after which the lying-in-state will begin.

Following the funeral, the coffin will then travel in procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch. From Wellington Arch, the coffin will travel to Windsor and once there, the state hearse will travel in procession to St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. A committal service will then take place in St George's Chapel.

