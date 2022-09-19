Princess Kate's parents Carole and Michael Middleton arrive at the Queen's funeral The Princess of Wales' family are attending the service at Westminster Abbey

The Princess of Wales' parents, Carole and Michael Middleton have been pictured arriving at Westminster Abbey for the funeral of Her Majesty the Queen following her sad passing on 8 September.

Carole and Michael were photographed walking into the cathedral together for the service, which is set to begin at 11am.

WATCH: The Princess of Wales' arriving at Westminster Abbey

The Middleton family's arrival comes soon after various other guests including the Queen Consort's family. Tom Parker Bowles, daughter Laura Lopes, and their own children - Lola Parker Bowles, 14, Freddy Parker Bowles, 12, Eliza Lopes, also 14, and fraternal twins, Gus and Louis Lopes, 12, were all pictured.

Others in attendance are government ministers as well as former Prime Ministers, David Cameron, Tony Blair as well as newly appointed PM Liz Truss, whose meeting with Her Majesty was the Queen's last official engagement.

Michael and Carole Middleton were pictured arriving at Westminster Abbey

The coffin's arrival at Westminster Abbey came four days after the Queen lay in state at Westminster Hall. During this time, members of the public queued throughout the day and night to pass the Queen's coffin and pay their respects to the late monarch.

The state funeral service will be conducted by David Hoyle, the Dean of Westminster, with Prime Minister Liz Truss and Patricia Scotland, the secretary-general of the Commonwealth, reading Lessons.

Prayers will be read by the Archbishop of York, the Cardinal Archbishop of Westminster, the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland and the Free Churches Moderator.

Her Majesty the Queen's funeral is being held on Monday at Wesminster Abbey

At approximately 11:55am, the service will begin coming to an end, and the Last Post will sound followed by a two-minute silence. The national anthem will then draw the state funeral to an end at 12:00 pm.

After the funeral, the coffin will then travel in procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch before moving to Windsor.

The Queen's final resting place will be the King George VI memorial chapel in Windsor. Philip was originally laid to rest in the Royal Vault of St George's Chapel, but he will be transferred to join the Queen.

