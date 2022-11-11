The Queen, who sadly passed away in September this year, leaves behind a legacy of kindness. She was a very kind lady who made everyone she met feel like they counted.

There was an outpour of love from all corners of the world from leaders, European royals and celebrities alike when Her Majesty died aged 96.

Her kindness was what struck most people who met and loved her. "The Queen was completely disarming, completely normal, she was this little, very, very friendly kind lady,” holographer Rob Munday told HELLO! of their meeting.

Best known for creating the first officially commissioned 3D/holographic portrait of Her Majesty in 2004, Rob added: "She was in her late 70s when I did my portrait, but she was lovely and very accommodating." Another kind story of the Queen has come to light. Her glove maker remembered meeting the late monarch at a Christmas party, held at Buckingham Palace, where royal warrant holders had set up stalls to sell their goods to palace staff.

Genevieve James, of Cornelia James, the Queen's glove makers, told HELLO!: "The Queen approached my stand and I bowed and said, 'Your Majesty, I'm your glove maker'. She replied, 'I know exactly who you are,' and it was the best moment of my life.

"I was nothing to her, but she made me feel like I was quite important. That's the sort of knack that she had. She was so much a people's person. When you talked to her, she made you feel like you were the only one that counted.

"I don't think there will ever be a Queen like her again. I think we all thought that she was going to live forever. She was on the ball till the end."

The Queen cared for everyone around her and worried about others. Royal sculptor Frances Seleglman told HELLO!: "I had three sittings. It was so wonderful and so many different things happened in those sittings and through those years I was doing it.

"So many conversations really, she was talking so much, all the time. There were lots of things that I wouldn't discuss, but there was lots of caring and talking about the people walking around in front of the palace.

"She was always so worried about that, worried about anybody getting run over because she said they don't look properly where they're going – at that time it was a road."

