King Charles III wants to protect the planet for future generations.

It is something the royal has been passionate about from a young age and he has spoken out about being kinder to the planet over the years, having made his first landmark speech about the environment at the age of 21.

Spurred on by his burning desire to support those without a voice, the royal built up the charity The Prince's Countryside Fund for family farms and rural communities more than a decade ago.

The Prince's Countryside Fund's Executive Director, Keith Halstead told HELLO! of his kindness: "His Majesty King Charles III founded The Prince's Countryside Fund twelve years ago because he understood the strains and stresses of those who live in and care for our precious countryside and he wanted to use the position he held then to help them.

"His burning desire to support those without a voice created a hugely successful charity which empowers family farms and rural communities not just to survive, but thrive.

"The trust and credibility of The Prince's Countryside Fund have been underpinned by His Majesty's unparalleled empathy and support for the people of the countryside."

As the monarch settles into his new role as King, his son Prince William has taken on some of his important work to do with rainforest and species conservation but it remains a cause close to his heart.

