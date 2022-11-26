Prince William once saved Strictly star Will Mellor from a nightclub brawl The Corrie star met the Prince at an exclusive bar some years ago

Strictly Come Dancing star Will Mellor found an unlikely ally in the Prince of Wales on a night out several years ago.

Speaking on This Morning back in 2016, Will recalled meeting the heir to the throne after sneaking into a "posh party" in an exclusive bar in London.

The Coronation Street star, who was on crutches at the time due to a knee injury, explained that he "ended up chatting" with Prince William, but later became riled after an incident with another guest.

"I had a few drinks and this idiot just barges me off my crutches and finds it hilarious… and I lost my temper, got into a scuffle with this guy," Will told hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

Luckily the Prince was on hand to diffuse the situation.

"The next thing I know, someone is pulling me up and saying, 'he's not worth it' – and it was Prince William!" Will said. "I'll never forget the future King of England having his hands on my shoulders saying 'Will, he's not worth it' and I'm going, 'he knocked me off my crutches'… and then security come piling in because then it looks like me and him [are fighting] and I get thrown out! And I'm like 'Will, tell 'em!'..."

Will said he will "never forget" the bizarre encounter with Prince William

Will is currently competing on the latest series of Strictly Come Dancing alongside professional partner Nancy Xu.

Speaking to HELLO! and other journalists earlier this year about his reasons for joining Strictly, the Broadchurch actor revealed that losing his dad to cancer in 2020 prompted him to sign up.

"I have been asked [to do the show] before and it scared me," he explained. "Doing anything like this scared me. I was worried it would have a negative impact on my acting career and then I lost my dad in 2020 and my mindset completely changed.

Will is currently competing on the 20th series of Strictly

"I just thought you've got to grab life. You've got to do things and I'm going to say yes to more stuff and create memories and that really is what life's about. And you realise that when you start losing people and that this is what life's about."

He added: "I'd rather look back and think I'm glad I did that rather than I should have done that."

