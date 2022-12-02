Strictly's Will Mellor has a very famous ex – and you'll definitely recognise her The former Hollyoaks star is one of the favourites to lift the Glitterball

Will Mellor always impresses us on a Saturday night as he shows his best moves out on the Strictly Come Dancing dancefloor and he's hoping to gain some big scores for Friday night's quarter-finals.

But, away from his career, did you know that the Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps star has a famous ex-girlfriend? During the 1990s, Will dated Coronation Street star Angela Griffin, but the pair called time on their relationship after two years.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Will Mellor pays emotional tribute to his mum

Alongside the popular soap opera, Angela is also known for her roles in Waterloo Road, Postman Pat, and for being one of the original cast members on Holby City.

The pair's relationship generated plenty of press headlines at the time, something that Angela confessed in a 2001 interview played a part in splitting them up.

"Maybe 50 percent of the stories were untrue, but some were spot on," she shared. "We're still good mates, though. Is that grown-up of me? Or more like manipulative female moves - 'We're just friends, but look what you could have had!'"

Angela and Will remained friends after going their separate ways

Although their relationship didn't last, the pair have both found love again and settled down. Will married Michelle McSween in 2007, after he met the dancer in 1999 when they both appeared in the stage musical Oh, What a Night. The pair share two children together.

Meanwhile, Angela married her husband Jason Milligan in 2006, and the pair share two daughters together, Tallulah and Melissa.

Nancy and Will wowed with their Charleston last week

Will blew audiences away on week one of Strictly as he topped the leaderboard with a jaw-dropping jive, but his journey has been up and down since then. However, in week nine, he and Nancy blew the judges away with their modernised Charleston.

The performance was electric and sent the pair to the top of the leaderboard. Now, they're hoping they can continue their success streak for this weekend's quarter-finals, in the hope of making it through to the semis.

