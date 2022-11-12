Strictly star Will Mellor's surprising career before acting revealed The actor is partnered with Nancy Xu on the show

Will Mellor has been impressing audiences with his amazing dance moves on Strictly in recent weeks, and it's no surprise that the star's got great rhythm as he's also a singer!

After leaving Hollyoaks, the actor enjoyed a short-lived singing career. Read on to find out more…

WATCH: Will Mellor pays emotional tribute to his mum

In 1998, Will released a cover of Leo Sayer's When I Need You, which climbed to number five on the UK Singles Chart. He then went on to put out a follow-up single, No Matter What I Do, which didn't do quite as well, reaching number 23.

A year later, in 1999, he made an appearance in Boyzone's Comic Relief single, When The Going Gets Tough.

It would seem his song recording career ended there with Will going on to make a name for himself in the acting world, only returning to the microphone once more in 2021 to record a new version of the football anthem, Vindaloo, ahead of the 2020 Euro. Will was joined by Paddy McGuinness, Bez, Rowetta, Danny Dyer and Keith Lemon for the charity single.

While he may have left his singing days behind him, fans have been loving watching Will show off his dancing skills on Strictly.

Will Mellor with his dance partner Nancy Xu

Saturday's performance is set to be an emotional one for the star, who is dancing to one of his late dad's favourite songs, Three Times a Lady by the Commodores, with partner Nancy Xu.

"It's been a tough week," Will admitted during an appearance on Loose Women on Thursday. "It's one of my dad's favourite songs. He used to sing it to my mum.

"I spoke to my mum the other day and I just couldn't get through Monday without crying. It was just so hard. It's weird because when you lose somebody, you think grief is gone and then something happens and it grabs you. I couldn't even talk. So we lost a lot on Monday because I couldn't concentrate."

