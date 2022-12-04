Prince William and Princess Kate delight royal fans with incredible 'sneak peak' BTS of special engagement

Prince William and Princess Kate delighted royal fans on Sunday with a special "sneak peak" behind the scenes of their preparations for the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony which took place on Friday.

Taking to their official joint Instagram account, the royal couple shared a string of images of Prince William against a variety of different backgrounds. The first image saw the Prince standing in front of what appeared to be red grass and a dark galaxy sky, taken with the camera filming the royal in view.

The second showed William in front of a projection of the earth from space which appeared gold on the backdrop, whilst the third showed him walking on stage in front of a vibrant blue and green planet earth.

Comments flooded in from royal fans with one writing: "So proud of our Prince for this fantastic initiative, well done."

Royal fans were so impressed with the update

A second replied: "Really looking forward to seeing this and what incredible photos. Thank you Prince and Princess of Wales for your innovative ideas, graciousness, and dignity."

A third added: "Simply brilliant!!! Would love to be in Boston to see Prince William and Princess Kate," alongside a red love heart emoji.

Captioning the image were the words: "A sneak peak behind the scenes as we prepared for The #EarthshotPrize Awards Ceremony earlier this month.

The royal couple looked fabulous for the awards on Friday

"Here’s how you can watch: In the UK: watch on BBC One and iPlayer from 5.30pm Sunday 4 December. In the US: stream via PBS platforms Monday 5 December. In Africa: watch on Multichoice channels from Monday 5 December. In the rest of the world: stream on @EarthshotPrize YouTube channel from tomorrow."

The royal couple have recently arrived back from their three-day tour in the US where the ceremony took place.

The Princess and Princess of Wales were on a three-day tour of the US

The glittering occasion saw a string of A-listers step out for the cause, all of whom were wearing eco-conscious outfits.

Princess Kate opted for a stunning vibrant green dress with three-quarter-length sleeves. The bold shade of green perfectly matched the iconic green carpet.

