Royal fans share delight after royal family make 'refreshing' change you may have missed Did you spot it?

Royal fans could not contain themselves after noticing a fabulously "refreshing" change made by the royal family after their latest post was shared on social media on Friday.

TRENDING NOW: Prince William and Princess Kate join David Beckham for star-studded Earthshot Prize

Eagle-eyed followers have begun to notice the new weekly round-up posts shared by the official Instagram page of the royal family, updating those who follow with dazzling photos from their week of engagements - and it's safe to say it's a welcome change!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince William and Princess Kate meet well-wishers on first Boston walkabout

Each weekly update is watermarked with the date on the featured image. This week showed a string of photos of King Charles, meeting the First Lady of Ukraine and Queen Consort Camilla alongside Countess Sophie Wessex at Buckingham Palace for a reception to raise awareness of violence against women a girls.

REVEALED: Princess Kate's surprise basketball appearance has royal fans all saying same thing

US TOUR: Prince William and Princess Kate front star-studded Earthshot Awards event – best photos

Other snaps included the Prince and Princess of Wales meeting a young boy during their three-day tour of the US as well as Princess Anne and the King at an Investiture ceremony held at Windsor Castle.

Fans were so delighted by the change

Prince Edward, the Duke of Gloucester, and the Duke of Kent were also featured in the post.

"It's so refreshing to see these weekly updates on the royals, they are carrying on wonderfully," alongside a red love heart emoji.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were in Boston

"I love the weekly highlights with so many of the family featured," a second added.

Whilst others couldn't help but comment on how proud the late Queen Elizabeth II would be of her family, with one fan adding: "Your Majesties are doing an incredible job in public service and dedication!! Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth would be so proud," alongside a string of love hearts.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex attended the Royal Variety Performance

A second said: "I love that so many members of the Royal Family are cooperating to the engagements."

This week's post marks the fifth weekly update shared on the social media page. The first was posted on 29 October, seven weeks after the passing of Her late Majesty.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.