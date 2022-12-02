Prince William and Princess Kate front star-studded Earthshot Awards event – best photos The royals hosted the second Earthshot Awards

Prince William and Princess Kate will be hosting the Earthshot Awards late on Friday in a ceremony that promises to be a star-studded affair.

The event celebrates and awards funding to environmental projects that will better the world for future generations, with William hosting the inaugural event last year. Among the people who will be handing out awards are David Beckham, Home Alone star Catherine O'Hara and No Time to Die star Rami Malek, while Billie Eilish will be performing at the closing of the event.

WATCH: The Prince of Wales unveils Earthshot prize finalists

Among the ideas competing this year are a cleaner-burning stove initiative in Kenya and a bubble barrier made in the Netherlands to prevent plastics entering oceans.

William described the finalists as "innovators, leaders, and visionaries" and said they proved there are "many reasons to be optimistic about the future of our planet".

He went on to say: "They are directing their time, energy, and talent towards bold solutions with the power to not only solve our planet's greatest environmental challenges, but to create healthier, more prosperous, and more sustainable communities for generations to come".

Kate looked ethereal in a black-and-white photo taken ahead of the event

The Earthshot initiative was inspired by John F. Kennedy's Moonshot ambition, and his daughter, Caroline, was present at the event, hosted in Boston.

William spent time with Caroline ahead of the event, as she took him on a guided tour around the John F. Kennedy Presential Library and Museum.

The awards ceremony is being taped on Friday, and will be broadcast on Sunday.

