HELLO!'s Right Royal Podcast offers a fascinating insight into the lives of the British royals Listen to it on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts...

If you're a royal fan and you're struggling to know what to do with yourself in this endless post-Christmas period, then we've got some great news for you! Just before Christmas, we lauched our Right Royal Podcast - HELLO!'s bi-weekly delve into the lives of our favourite royal family, and episode one is a whole lot of fun!

LISTEN: We talk to Princess Diana's former chef about baking with Harry and Wills!

Our resident royal fans, Andrea Caamano and Emmy Griffiths have a hoot discovering all the secrets of a royal Christmas - from finding out what really went on when the Queen recorded her Christmas messages, to hearing what Harry and William used to bake with their mum Diana over the festive period when they were little.

HELLO!'s Royal Editor Emily Nash gives her verdict on how Christmas traditions will change now that King Charles is at the helm, and if you're feeling the pressure to take down the decorations now Christmas is over, don't worry - the King's trees will be up until the middle of January!

Grab yourself a cuppa, and settle down to listen to episode one via the link above. Or pop it on while you head out for an afternoon walk - you won't regret it! Andrea and Emmy are the hosts with the most who will leave you with a big smile on your face and with a whole lot of royal trivia you never knew you needed!