Royal family pose together in photo ahead of title change Prince Joachim's children will lose their royal titles

In just a few days, the titles of the Danish royal family will change with Prince Joachim's children losing their prince and princess titles and instead becoming counts and countesses.

But ahead of the major shake-up, Queen Margrethe has posed with her family for an official photo. In the image, Margrethe and her eldest son, Frederik, sat in chairs, while Fredrik's wife, Crown Princess Mary, stood at his side, with her hand resting on his shoulder.

Standing behind Queen Margrethe was her son, Joachim and his wife Princess Marie.

Both the men stood proud in military outfits, while the women cut elegant figures with Margrethe in a blue velvet gown with extravagant jewellery.

Mary posed in a sheer gown adored with intricate black designs, while Marie wore a striking yellow dress with frilled sleeves.

The royals posed together for the official photo

The photo itself was taken back in September during Margrethe's Jubilee, and will have happened before the recent months of drama unfolded.

Weeks after the photo was taken, Margrethe announced that Joachim's children would lose their royal titles come 1 January 2023.

The announcement surprised Joachim and his family, leading him to express his "sadness" at the news.

Last month, in an interview with Danish newspaper B.T. the Prince shared that his family were on "the right track" following further discussions.

Margrethe is stripping four of her grandchildren of their royal titles

Joachim and Marie were in Frederikskirken, opening a Christmas market, when they were asked what it was like to be back in Denmark; the couple currently live in Paris.

Speaking to the publication, he explained: "There is a lot to work on. Communication was what was missing. We have met and we are on the right track."

The relationship has progressed from October, in which the royal said his relationship with his mother was "complicated" following her decision, and ahead of a meeting with her.

Margrethe has since apologised to her grandchildren for how the move was handled, but confirmed that it would still be going ahead.

