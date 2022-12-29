Peter Phillips celebrates family occasion after Christmas The late Queen's eldest grandson is a father to Savannah and Isla

Princess Anne's son, Peter Phillips, has a special reason to celebrate today as his daughter Savannah celebrates her 12th birthday.

Savannah is Peter and former wife Autumn's eldest child, born on 29 December 2010 at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital.

She is also the late Queen Elizabeth II's oldest great-grandchild and is a big sister to Isla Phillips.

WATCH: Savannah and her dad Peter share moving moment at the Queen's funeral

Loading the player...

Savannah and Isla have mostly grown-up out of the public eye but they've been pictured in the past, having fun with their cousins, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and Mia and Lena Tindall, at family outings and Trooping the Colour.

We've most recently seen the new 12-year-old on Christmas Day morning, doing a happy walkabout with her dad Peter and sister Isla with her cousins and King Charles. Earlier in the year, she was also seen mourning her grandmother at the Queen's vigil, and sharing a very moving moment with her father, which can be seen in the video above.

FIND OUT: Who are Princess Anne's children and grandchildren?

Savannah with cousins George and Charlotte at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Savannah marked a big milestone back in September 2022 as she started her first year of secondary school.

It's been public knowledge that Peter and and his ex-wife Autumn have been separated since February 2020. The couple confirmed at that time that they had in fact separated in 2019 and their divorce was settled in June 2021. Autumn has remained living in Gloucestershire, so that she and Peter can co-parent their daughters.

REVEALED: Mike Tindall talks 'different' royal Christmas plans and has unexpected reaction to Prince Harry question

Isla and Savannah pictured in March 2022

Peter, who is the Princess Royal's eldest child, is a managing director at sports and entertainment agency, SEL UK. Princess Anne declined to give her children royal titles at birth and both Peter and Zara Tindall have carved out their own careers.

All you wanted to know about Royalty and more! Listen to our brand new podcast all about the royals.