Prince William and Princess Kate help out at Windsor food bank - live updates The Prince and Princess of Wales helped to pack food parcels

The Prince and Princess of Wales are rolling up their sleeves to help out at a Windsor food bank.

Prince William and Kate are visiting Windsor Foodshare, where they are hearing more about the support the organisation provides to individuals and families living in the local area. The Waleses are also helping to pack food parcels for the charity's client - see their hands-on engagement in the video below.

WATCH: Prince William and Princess Kate help out at Windsor food bank

Loading the player...

Their joint outing comes the day after Kate teased an upcoming exciting new project at a meeting she held at Windsor Castle.

HELLO! is bringing you live updates from William and Kate's joint engagement below...

Marking its 10th anniversary later this year, Windsor Foodshare provides short-term weekly help in the form of food parcels containing ambient foods, bread, eggs, fresh fruit and vegetables to any local household where there is a likelihood of an individual or family going hungry due to a lack of funds.

Toiletries and cleaning products are also provided on a monthly basis. The organisation, which forms part of Windsor Christian Action, is completely reliant on monetary and food donations from individuals, businesses and local retail outlets.

The Prince and Princess met those involved in running the service to learn more about the support they provide to those in need, and about the charity's founding principles which centre around treating everyone as equals and making no judgements on their circumstances.

William and Kate speaking about the project with organisers.

The couple helped to pack parcels with tinned and long-life goods.

William and Kate heard about the impact that the rising cost of living has had on the demand for the service, which operates on a referral basis from a variety of sources such as schools, doctors, social services, churches and community wardens.

In 2022 the charity helped to feed over 7,000 local residents, an increase of 18 per cent from the previous year's support, meaning that on average 150 people receive food per week from Windsor Foodshare.

The couple have vowed to return to the project to volunteer again. The Waleses now reside in Windsor after moving to Adelaide Cottage last summer.

LISTEN: King Charles - The Man Under The Crown

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.