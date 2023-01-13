9 times Princess Kate and Prince William were totally in sync We love these matching royal moments

It's been noticed that the Prince and Princess of Wales quite often mirror each other's body language, even when they're carrying out separate engagements.

As William and Kate resumed their royal duties this week, their matching stride and waves were striking as they arrived at the new Royal Liverpool University Hospital in Merseyside. The pair even wore coordinating outfits in hues of navy and green.

Of course, it's not the first time the Waleses have been in sync in public. Look at this adorable habit Princess Charlotte has picked up from mum Kate in the video below...

HELLO! takes a look at more of William and Kate's matching moments...

During a virtual meeting in lockdown in 2021, William was spotted making the same hand gestures as his wife Kate, as he spoke with young environmentalists. Meanwhile, Kate carried out a video call with teachers across the UK to thank them for their efforts during the pandemic.

Things got pretty tense during the men's singles final between Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer at Wimbledon in 2014 and it seems that William and Kate couldn't contain their nerves!

The then Cambridges made a special visit to the place where they fell in love in May 2021 – the University of St Andrews in Scotland. Their trip down memory lane took place shortly after their tenth wedding anniversary and also marked 20 years since they first met. Photographers captured this very in sync moment of the pair as they both held umbrellas to enjoy a stroll around the university's grounds.

The look of love! William and Kate couldn't help but sync their poses during an open-air jeep safari around Kaziranga National Park in Guwahati, India in 2016.

Did you know that William is left-handed? The Waleses are even coordinated when it comes to their royal waves. Kate is right-handed while William uses his dominant left hand, which creates a mirror image like this one taken on their royal tour of Germany in 2017.

The Prince and Princess were completely in sync as they stepped off the helicopter in Chitral, Pakistan during their royal tour in 2019. William and Kate both donned traditional cloaks and the Princess was given a regimental cap of the Chitral Scouts upon arrival.

William often stands with his hands clasped together in front of him and Kate fully mirrored her husband as they arrived in Paris in 2017.

Hands in their lap? Check. Knees together? Check. A smile on their faces? Check, check! This sweet moment was captured as the couple attended the Global Ministerial Mental Health Summit in October 2018.

