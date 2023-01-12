Prince William and Princess Kate put on united front as they resume royal duties - live updates The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting Merseyside

The Prince and Princess of Wales made their first public appearance on Thursday, two days after the release of Prince Harry's explosive memoir, Spare.

Prince William and Princess Kate carried out engagements in Merseyside, with the couple officially opening the new Royal Liverpool University Hospital on their first stop, as seen in our video.

In pictures published by MailOnline, the couple were seen looking relaxed as they were driven from their Windsor home earlier in the day.

The Princess' appearance comes days after she celebrated her 41st birthday on Monday.

Princess Kate looked elegant in a tartan Holland & Cooper coat with a navy belted dress from Cefinn and matching Gianvito Rossi heels for her first public engagement of the year. She accessorised her look with her Mulberry Amberley bag and sapphire earrings.

The royal was pictured waving to the crowd as she entered the hospital.

Hi Merseyside 👋 pic.twitter.com/wSAYBPu0XC — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) January 12, 2023

The couple's official Twitter account shared a personal tweet as they arrived, saying: "Hi Merseyside [waving hand emoji]."

A sweet moment captured between the couple as they arrived to huge cheers from the crowd. William and Kate visited a ward to see the hospital's new facilities and met with staff, who have been working at the hospital during the busy winter period, to thank them for their service.

How amazing is this? Healthcare assitant Anna O'Hara asked the couple for selfies on the critical care ward.

The Waleses spent their Christmas break at their Norfolk abode, Anmer Hall, and attended the Christmas Day church service at Sandringham alongside the King, the Queen Consort and extended members of the royal family.

During the Christmas break, the family-of-five also enjoyed a trip to see Santa at Lapland UK and William even reportedly treated his wife to a thrilling date by taking an Aston Martin DBX707 for a weekend test drive.

William and Kate's outing comes as King Charles resumed his royal duties, stepping out in Aberdeenshire.

