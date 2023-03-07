Prince William makes classic dad joke after meeting Chris Kamara - fans react The sports pundit received his MBE from the Prince of Wales

The Prince of Wales delighted royal fans as he awarded much-loved sports pundit, Chris Kamara, his MBE at Windsor Castle on Tuesday. And the royal father-of-three even threw in a classic dad joke on Twitter after hosting the investiture.

Chris, 65, who was honoured for his services to Association Football, to anti-racism and to charity, is known for his catchphrase "unbelievable Jeff" and this absolutely iconic moment in his commentary…

WATCH: Chris Kamara's iconic "I don't know Jeff" moment

Loading the player...

Sharing a photograph of their meeting, renowned football fan Prince William tweeted: "We're off to Windsor Castle where there's been an MBE, but for who @chris_kammy?"

The joke sparked reactions from the Prince and Princess of Wales's Twitter followers, with one commenting "Good from you this [laughing face and hand clap emojis]."

Another added: "What a tweet," while a third also agreed saying: "Tweet of the day."

ROYAL NEWS: Prince William's special role at King Charles's coronation

Others also replied to congratulate Chris on his MBE, who described his meeting with William as "unbelievable".

Chris played for nine English professional clubs over two decades before going on to manage Bradford and Stoke, later working as a pundit and presenter on Sky Sports.

Chris received his MBE from Prince William at Windsor Castle

He said he was "so pleased" to have met William for the first time, revealing that the royal had written to him after he was named in the New Year's Honours List.

Reflecting on the day, he told the PA news agency: "Amazing, what a family occasion it has been to take my wife and my sons Ben and Jack to Windsor Castle to see my investiture. Does it get any better? It's great.

"I got a letter from the prince to say congratulations and I just thanked him for that letter and he said it's well-deserved and long overdue, so coming from His Royal Highness, that's amazing.

"We chatted football, of course, we chatted about that letter and he asked how I was, which was overwhelming that Prince William is asking me how I am."

Football stars James Milner, the Liverpool veteran, and Sophie Ingle, captain of the Wales women's football team, also received gongs at the investiture.

LISTEN: Why royals need to pack extra blood while on tour

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.