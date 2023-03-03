Princess Kate reveals future holiday destination with George, Charlotte and Louis It holds special memories for the Prince and Princess of Wales

The Princess of Wales wants to take her children for a trip down memory lane to the place where she and Prince William began their married life together.

Kate spoke of her future plans as she and the Prince of Wales attended the St David's Day celebrations with the Welsh Guards in Windsor on Wednesday. See more from their outing in the video below…

WATCH: William and Kate attend St David's Day parade

Before their 2011 royal wedding, William and Kate had already moved into a cottage on the Bodorgan Estate in Anglesey in North Wales, where the Prince was stationed as a search and rescue pilot.

Krystal Cunningham, who attended the parade, told PEOPLE magazine that Kate "said she missed [Anglesey]".

She added: "She's hoping to take her children there and show them the beautiful beaches."

William and Kate marked St David's Day with the Welsh Guards

William and Kate were still living in Anglesey when they became first-time parents to little George in 2013.

Their Anglesey cottage is considered the young prince's first home, and while it afforded the family privacy, during a visit to a children's centre in Cardiff in 2020, Kate revealed that she felt isolated after giving birth.

"I was chatting to some of the mums, I had just had George and William was still working with search and rescue, so we came up here when George was a tiny, tiny little baby, in the middle of Anglesey.

"It was so isolated, so cut off, I didn't have my family around me, he was doing night shifts, so if only I'd had a centre like this at a certain time."

The couple in Anglesey in 2019

Since then, William and Kate welcomed daughter Charlotte, now seven, in 2015, and Louis, now four, in 2018.

The family-of-five moved from Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor last summer.

The Prince and Princess of Wales returned to Anglesey last September – making it their first visit since receiving their new royal titles.

The couple also visited their former home in September 2019.

