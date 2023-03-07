Sarah Ferguson has surprising response when asked about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Sarah was close friends with Harry's mother, Princess Diana

Despite her divorce from Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson remains very much within the royal family fold.

And now she has publicly shared her thoughts on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the Prince and Princess of Wales – as well as her ex-husband, with whom she remains very close. Find out more about their unusual love story below...

Sarah, 63, was speaking at a book event that took place in New York on Monday night.

Asked what advice she would give the royal couples and how they are treated by the media, Sarah replied: "I think the best way to answer that is to really take hold and lead by example. I wouldn't give advice, I would say that your actions speak louder than words.

"[Princess] Diana and I, we played a lot and had a great time. I feel like she would be absolutely, and so is the King, so proud of their grandchildren and the family… I think forgiveness is key."

She was also quizzed about her relationship with Andrew and his treatment in the press.

Sarah responded: "I think, I really believe that family unity is to communicate. I also feel...in 1986, I married a really good man.

"… The girls and I, we're called 'the tripod'. It's very sad to see the cruelty given to another and I feel very strongly that the most important thing is to keep Beatrice and Eugenie, the tripod, [together]. And the best way to go about that is with success. And my goodness, the girls are incredible in what they do."

It comes after it was confirmed that Harry and Meghan have been asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage – their base in the UK.

A spokesperson for the couple said: "I can confirm the duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation. An immediate decision on whether the duke and duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time."

