The Princess of Wales' brother James Middleton follows in royal sister's footsteps

Taking to his Instagram account, the 36-year-old entrepreneur, revealed he has donated dog food from his company, Ella & Co, to K9 Rescue International, a company who feed and rescue displaced dogs in the Ukraine, who are currently at war with Russia.

Captioning a touching clip of dogs in Ukraine eating his donations, James penned: "I've always believed that dogs are some of the purest creatures on earth, and they deserve nothing but love and care. I'm humbled and proud to have recently donated a shipment of Ella & Co cold-pressed dog food to @k9rescueinternational, a charity that’s dedicated to feeding and rescuing displaced dogs in Ukraine. They are a small team who are making a big difference, and I’m honoured to have played a small part in their efforts.

"I'm so grateful that there are organisations going above and beyond to help support these innocent souls. Let’s continue to make a difference, one bowl of food at a time."

James moved fans in January this year when he announced that his dog, Ella, passed away. He credited his pup as having a profoundly positive impact on his mental health which he has struggled with in recent years.

Ben Fogle quickly replied writing: "Love this." One fan commented: "God bless you Ella & Co, and Jmidy too, for supporting the pets caught up in this terrible war zone. So sad, but you are a ray of sunshine and hope for them."

A second added: "There is a palpable affinity we share with our doggo friends & thank you for donating the food for the dogs that have been left behind or forgotten. Cannot imagine how hard it must of been to leave them behind - and to leave their fate unknown. Not just the dog owners but all the pets. Heartbreaking."

A third penned: "Thank you. I have two rescue dogs from Ukraine that joined my springer and cocker spaniel last year. We all have to play our part."

Princess Kate and Prince William were also touched by the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and made their own private donation to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) humanitarian appeal last year, which has managed to raise over £120million for its member charities working on the ground, thanks to the generosity of the British public. The funding has helped support Ukrainians across Europe.

The pair also paid a visit to the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London in March 2022, where they met with members of the Ukrainian community and volunteers and heard first-hand about how the social club is supporting the most vulnerable.

© WPA Pool The royal couple visited the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in March last year

During the trip, the royal couple heard about the challenges the centre faces to get donations to where it is most needed and admitted that their own children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis had come home asking questions about the war.

The pair also shared a heartfelt tweet, writing: "In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine's future. Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine's people as they bravely fight for that future. W & C."

