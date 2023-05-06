Princess Kate supported by parents Carole and Michael plus siblings Pippa and James Middleton at coronation

The Princess of Wales was supported by the Middletons on King Charles' historic day

The Princess of Wales's family were among the guests invited to witness the King and Queen's coronation at Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

Kate's parents Carole and Michael Middleton were pictured arriving at the Abbey, along with the Princess's younger siblings, Pippa Matthews, and James Middleton. The

Carole looked elegant in a cobalt blue ensemble while daughter Pippa opted for a lemon yellow dress.

Michael and son, James, both looked smart in morning suits for the historic occasion.

The Middletons have been invited to many major royal events since Kate married Prince William in 2011. Both Carole and Michael paid their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II at her State funeral last September.

© Getty Princess Kate's sister wore a sunny shade of lemon yellow

© Getty Kate's siblings, James and Pippa, arrive

Kate's son, Prince George, nine, has a major role as one of the King's pages of honour, alongside three of Camilla's grandchildren, Gus and Louis Lopes, and Freddy Parker Bowles.

WATCH: Coronation day is here!

After the service, George, along with his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, will join the grand carriage procession back to Buckingham Palace after witnessing their grandfather being crowned.

The King and Queen will travel in the 261-year-old Gold State Coach, followed by three other carriages carrying working members of the royal family.

Seven thousand troops will be on ceremonial duties, with 4,000 taking part in the procession itself escorting the King and Queen from Westminster Abbey at 1pm.

The route the procession will take

The Princess Royal will ride on horseback behind Charles and Camilla as Gold Stick in Waiting and Colonel of the Blues and Royals, to the rear of the Gold State Coach.

The Wales family will be in the first carriage behind the Gold State Coach.

© Getty King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort travelling in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach

© Getty Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and James Mountbatten-Windsor, Earl of Wessex

The next carriage will contain the King's youngest brother the Duke of Edinburgh with his wife the Duchess of Edinburgh and their children Lady Louise Windsor and the Earl of Wessex.

The late Queen's cousin the Duke of Gloucester and his wife the Duchess of Gloucester, and Anne’s husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence will travel in the third carriage,

Following by car are the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra, also cousins of Elizabeth II, and completing the procession of royals.

The Duke of Sussex and the Duke of York will play no formal role in the coronation ceremony.

