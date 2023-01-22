James Middleton admits 'heartbreak' after losing closest companion The Princess of Wales' brother shared news of the sad death last week

The Princess of Wales' brother James Middleton took to Instagram on Sunday to admit that he had been "overwhelmed" with messages of support following a sad family death that left him "heartbroken."

James, 35, revealed last week that his beloved dog Ella had passed away following a short illness. Ella had been by James' side for 15 years, and was a canine companion he credited with saving his life when he was facing battles with depression.

WATCH: James Middleton shares heartbreaking video of beloved Ella

Princess Kate's brother took to social media to thank fans for their kind messages of support, while also penning a personal note.

It read: "As many of you know, Ella was a therapy dog with @petsastherapy_uk and I know first hand dogs don’t just change lives, they save lives.

"It would mean the world to me if you might consider donating to this amazing charity on behalf of Ella or perhaps even consider joining as a volunteer. Thank you @airwreckahyde for this wonderful little video of Ella, I still haven’t managed to watch it all the way through," he continued, adding a heartbreak emoji to his caption.

James shared a stunning photo of his beloved Ella to Instagram

James' followers rushed to share their condolences, flooding the comments section with heartwarming messages. "They’re like our children," wrote one fan, as another agreed: "There’s no heartbreak like the one when you lose a four legged friend."

"You must miss her dreadfully! What a gentle yet strong soul she must have been," added a third follower.

Announcing the sad news of Ella's death, James said on Instagram: "I’m just about holding it together to write this, and despite the fact I knew this day was coming, it doesn’t make it any easier."

James' wife Alizee is also a fond dog lover

The entrepreneur then paid tribute to his wife, writing: "Alizee and the dogs will take good care of me."

James' passion for animals is one that his sister also shares, just like the late Queen Elizabeth II considered her beloved Corgis as "her family".

Since ascending the throne in 1952, the Queen had owned more than 30 Corgis in her lifetime. At any given point, she had up to ten — and tolerated no less than the royal treatment for them.

