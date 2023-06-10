Royal fans all saying the same thing about Queen Camilla in latest update

Queen Camilla got fans talking on Friday when she was captured in the weekly royal round-up shared on the official Instagram of the royal family.

King Charles and Queen Camilla's team shared a sweet string of photos from their exciting engagements this week. The Queen was the feature image of the post and looked gorgeous in a blue dress which she wore to host a reception for King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium At Windsor Castle.

Alongside the post, were the words: "The Royal Week 3-9 June 2023. From meetings at Buckingham Palace to unveiling new lifeboats, swipe through our gallery to see some of the highlights of this week’s Royal activities, events and engagements. Head our website for the full story - link in bio."

Fans were unanimous in their comments that not only said the Queen looked beautiful in her summer ensemble, but also that she has brilliantly slotted into her new royal role. "The queen looks great in that colour," one fan penned.

A second added: "Queen Camilla is such a great asset to the Royal Family. Love her," alongside a red love heart emoji. A third penned: "Being Queen suits Camilla! She's never looked better!"

Other photos in the update showed fellow royal family members in their element. Princess Kate looked fabulous as she was captured playing rugby at Maidenhead Rugby Club on Thursday where she visited to discuss her Shaping Us campaign and the role the community plays in supporting children.

© Getty Kate visited Maidenhead rugby club this week

Never shy of a sporty ensemble, Kate rocked a pair of baby slim-fit joggers with an elasticated waist and a slightly cropped silhouette. She paired the trousers with an aqua-toned T-shirt featuring the English rose and a pair of white sneakers, perfect for showing off her athletic skills on the pitch.

Another photo in the round-up showed Camilla holding a reception at Clarence House to mark her new role as Colonel-in-chief of the Royal Lancers. The new title has an incredibly special meaning for The Queen, whose father, Bruce Shand, served as a lieutenant for the 12th Lancers and fought in World War II.

© WPA Pool Camilla and Michael cut a birthday cake

Bruce originally served in France, and helped to organise the evacuation from Dunkirk and later fought in North Africa during the war. In 1942, Bruce was captured by German forces and he was held as a prisoner of war in Oflag IX-A/H, located near Spangenberg Castle for the rest of the war.

Talking to veteran Michael de Burgh, 99, about the special family link, Camilla said: "My father just longed for me to be associated with this regiment and here I am." She also presented the war veteran with the Buchan Medal to commemorate his support for the regiment. Michael is just one day away from turning 100, and as a special birthday gift, Camilla gave him her father's memoirs of his time as a serviceman.

