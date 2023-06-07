Princess Kate has a Sporty Spice moment in slim-fit joggers you need to see

The Princess of Wales paid a visit to Maidenhead Rugby Club on Thursday to discuss the Shaping Us campaign and the role the community plays in supporting children. For her sporty outing, the royal put her styling skills to the test, formulating an activewear aesthetic perfect for a day on the pitch.

The 41-year-old sported a pair of baby slim-fit joggers with an elasticated waist and a slightly cropped silhouette. She paired the trousers with an aqua-toned T-shirt featuring the English rose and a pair of white sneakers.

She opted for a natural, fresh makeup look and wore her chocolate locks swept up in the swishiest of ponytails.

© Getty Princess Kate beamed with joy at the event

After showing her playful side by engaging in some rugby, the royal expertly led an important discussion with professional rugby stars Courtney Lawes and Danny Care, in addition to representatives from Maidenhead Rugby Club and Si Trower, founder of the mental health charity, Brave Mind.

© Getty The royal got stuck in wearing joggers



Princess Kate launched her Shaping Us campaign in January 2023. Her campaign aims to improve society's understanding of the importance of early childhood in shaping adulthood and society as a whole. It aims to highlight the importance of supporting young children and those caring for them.

© Getty Kate appeared in high spirits as she took part in the drills

At the time of its launch, Princess Kate said: "The way we develop, through our experiences, relationships and surroundings during our early childhood, fundamentally shapes our whole lives.

© Getty Princess Kate wore her hair in a ponytail

"It affects everything from our ability to form relationships and thrive at work, to our mental and physical well-being as adults and the way we parent our own children.

"These are the most preventative years. By focusing our collective time, energy and resources to build a supportive, nurturing world around the youngest members of our society and those caring for them, we can make a huge difference to the health and happiness of generations to come.

© Getty Prince William's wife wore a blue top and sneakers

Throughout the years, the royal has supported numerous mental health programmes including the likes of Heads Together, Shout 85258 and the Mentally Healthy Schools programme. She is also patron of a number of charities which are focussed on promoting and providing mental health support to those in need.

Kate’s outing closely followed her cool yet casual appearance on Tuesday, serving up quite the inspiration for everyday summer dressing. The royal visited the Windsor Family Hub to hear about the important work the organisation carries out to provide support to families across Windsor, Maidenhead and the surrounding areas. Naturally, she looked lovely as ever for the occasion.

The 41-year-old slipped into the sweetest new baby blue gingham blazer by Zara which was layered over a white puff sleeve tank top by Ralph Lauren and some dark wash blue trousers by L.K. Bennett. Swapping her signature stilettos for a more practical design, the royal stepped out in a pair of navy point-toe ballerina flats by Emmy London, tapping into the overriding Balletcore trend of this season.

