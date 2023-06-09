20 photos of royals in fits of laughter: Queen Camilla, Princess Kate and more

Being a member of the royal family often means serious business, with official engagements and royal occasions, but every now and again, some of our favourite royals can lose their composure by bursting into fits of laughter.

Some of the best photos are captured during these candid, more relaxed moments. Here at HELLO!, we've decided to round up the most heartwarming snaps, including Prince William, Princess Kate and more giggling away...

The Prince and Princess of Wales

© Photo: Getty Images

The then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge couldn't contain their giggles as they tried land yachting on West Sands beach in St Andrews during their tour of Scotland in May 2021. As ever, William and Kate displayed their competitive nature, as the royal told her husband: "I'm catching you!"

The Countess of Wessex

© Photo: Getty Images

It really was a fun time on the farm for Sophie and her husband Prince Edward when they visited the Vauxhall City Farm back in October 2020. The Countess got a serious case of the giggles as she was invited to feed alpacas.

"You've got a funny face," Sophie told one of the alpacas, Jerry, before adding: "I suppose you must think I have a funny face too."

The royals were visiting the farm in order to see its community engagement programmes in action - joining staff, volunteers, local residents and schoolchildren as the farm marked the start of Black History Month.

The Duchess of Sussex

Meghan Markle was left in stitches as she was serenaded with a song about mosquitoes during a visit to the oldest school in Tonga on her first official tour in November 2018. Accompanied by her husband Prince Harry, the expectant mother could not contain herself when she watched the Tupou College Boys' choir perform a song, complete with flying actions and buzzing noises to welcome the couple to its on-site forest on Friday. The aim of the song was to frighten off any mosquitoes that may have been flying around.

Prince Louis

© Matt Porteous

The Prince and Princess of Wales released this gorgeous family photo for their Christmas card in 2020 and we love how much Prince Louis is giggling in the portrait. It seems that the family were having a fun day outdoors when this snap was taken by Matt Porteous, as royal fans spotted that Louis and his big sister Charlotte both had muddy knees!

The Prince and Princess of Wales

© Photo: Getty Images

In January 2020, Prince William and Kate delighted members of the public in Bradford as they carried out their first joint engagements of the year. The royal couple headed to MyLahore, which is a British Asian restaurant chain that has taken inspiration from Lahore, the Food Capital of Pakistan. And much to everyone's surprise, they were given the chance to make mango kulfi milkshakes. Under the guidance of operations director Ishfaq Farooq, the royals were seen showing off their jovial sides as they got stuck in.

Prince William, Kate and Prince Harry

Before the 'Fab Four', William, Kate and Harry would carry out some official duties as a trio. Here, the royals are pictured attending The Charities Forum in London in 2015. They had a go at 'Welly Wanging,' which involves throwing wellies at a plastic model in the hope that it will topple. Competitive William, Kate and Harry each went for it, with Prince William proving the champion.

Charles and Camilla

© Photo: Getty Images

These two always have a laugh on engagements! Charles and Camilla were attending The Garden Party to Make a Difference at Clarence House in 2010. They watched a performance of Henry Dagg's Cat Organ, prompting a fit of giggles.

The Queen and Prince Philip

© Photo: Getty Images

Possibly one of our favourite photos of the late Queen and the late Duke of Edinburgh, this picture was taken as the couple bid farewell to Irish President Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina at Windsor in 2014.

Prince William and Queen Consort Camilla

© Photo: Getty Images

We wonder what he said! The future King shared a joked with his stepmother Camilla at the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games in London in 2014, prompting Camilla to nearly cry with laughter.

Prince Harry and Princess Anne

© Photo: Getty Images

Prince Harry almost had tears streaming down his face, much like his aunt Princess Anne and his cousins Zara and Mike Tindall. The royals were attending the Patron's Lunch – a special street party held to celebrate the Queen's 90th birthday. Also joining the group was Princess Margaret's daughter, Lady Sarah Chatto.

The Queen and Meghan Markle

© Photo: Getty Images

One month after joining the royal family, Meghan carried out her first joint engagement with the late Queen in Cheshire. While many would feel incredibly nervous performing the task, Meghan showed her relaxed and confident nature as she chatted and joked with Her Majesty.

Prince Louis

© Photo: Getty Images

The youngest of the Cambridge kids made his debut at Trooping the Colour in 2019. Waving frantically to the well-wishers below and pointing up to the sky at the planes, Louis provided much entertainment for his parents and royal fans. William and Kate looked like they were on cloud nine, cooing over their baby boy.

King Charles and Queen Camilla

© Photo: Getty Images

In Scotland, they're known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay. Charles and Camilla couldn't contain themselves as they watched the tug of war at the 2005 Mey Highland Games, where they also drank whisky from a quaich (a shallow bowl). It was given to the royals as a wedding gift and judging by the pictures, they were very much still in the honeymoon phase!

Prince William and Princess Kate

© Photo: Getty Images

The Cambridges had a grand old time at the London 2012 Paralympic Games. The couple were in great spirits as they attended a track cycling event, which also saw them take part in a crowd wave around the Velodrome.

The Duchess of Sussex

At Trooping the Colour in 2019, Prince George made his aunt Meghan burst out laughing as the family exited the Buckingham Palace balcony after watching the RAF flypast. George cheekily waved backwards to the crowds, instead of turning around fully, prompting Meghan to giggle at her nephew.

Princess Kate

The BAFTAs is a formal engagement and Kate looked every inch the perfect princess as she arrived at the Royal Albert Hall at the weekend. The gathered audience of A-listers got to their feet to welcome their royal guests and the room was so silent you could literally hear a pin drop.

As the Prince and Princess of Wales got to their seats, Kate whispered to her husband how incredibly quiet it was. Leaning across to talk to BAFTA Chief Exec Amanda Berry, she got the giggles as her husband suggested they sit down swiftly! Awkward silences even happen when you're royal.

The Queen and Charles

© Photo: Getty Images

One of the most fun engagements of the summer is the annual Braemar Games Highland Gathering. It used to mark a return to royal duties for the late Queen, who used to spend the warmer months in Balmoral. Here the monarch is pictured laughing with her husband Philip, her son Charles and her daughter-in-law Camilla as she watched the tug of war.

The Duchess of Sussex and Princess Kate

© Photo: Getty Images

On their first official joint appearance together, Meghan and Kate shared a sweet moment together. The pair were attending the Royal Foundation Forum in London with their husbands Harry and William.

Princess Kate and Prince Louis

© Photo: Rex

The late Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations were packed full of many light-hearted moments. And the spectacular pageant held outside Buckingham Palace certainly seemed to hit the right note with certain members of the royal family.

Little Prince Louis was particularly entertained by the jam-packed evening of entertainment, bursting into fits of giggles throughout the night. Here the four-year-old enjoyed a humorous moment with his doting mum, Princess Kate.

