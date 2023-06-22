Prince George visits Eton with parents Prince William and Princess Kate

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been spotted at Eton College with their son Prince George

Prince George, nine, was pictured on Wednesday, paying a visit to Eton College with his doting parents, Prince William and Princess Kate.

The young royal was seen wearing navy shorts, a short-sleeved shirt and black shoes as he stood next to his father, who was sporting a blue jacket and a pair of navy trousers.

George's mother Princess Kate looked radiant in an aquamarine dress with pointed ballerina flats as she engaged in conversation with what could be two Eton employees.

The family were standing near an archway, by a sign that reads: 'Porters' Lodge' and previous reports about the school explain that through the doors you'll find the school yard where a statue of the college's founder, King Henry VI, is displayed.

George is turning 10 next month

It looks like the young royal could be set to follow in his father's footsteps, who enrolled at Eton College in 1995, becoming the first senior member of royal family to go there. His brother, Prince Harry, also attended the iconic school.

The official website for the college explains that fees for the 2022/2023 year cost "£15,432 per half (i.e. term; there are three terms in a year)". There is also a one-off £400 fee simply for registration.

William at Eton when he was young

The boys' school is from age 13, and George is only set to turn 10 next month on the 22 July, but there is every chance his parents are getting him used to the location because the protocol is that enrolment for the exclusive school begins when pupils are in year 5 of school.

Where does Prince George go to school now?

George attends the same school as his sister Princess Charlotte and brother Prince Louis, which is Lambrook School in Berkshire.

© Getty George, Charlotte and Louis on their first day at Lambrook School in 2022

As well as strong academic standards, the private mixed school has 178 LAMDA lessons on offer each week along with 420 individual music lessons, from tap dancing to bagpipe playing.

The school also has a firm environmental focus. Every class has a veg patch, there are lessons on ecology and the food industry, and pupils planted 300 saplings last year to reduce their carbon footprint. The school also houses rabbits which the children are welcome to pet at lunchtimes.

The private school is located in Berkshire

A previous post on their Instagram read: "The Lambrook Orchard is home to pigs, chickens, rabbits, bees and visiting lambs. As part of our sustainability curriculum, we teach our children about their natural environment; our hope is that caring for these animals will equip the children with practical skills, a greater understanding of animal welfare and the food industry, as well as providing plenty of entertainment and joy."

© Photo: Getty Images The royal children have been at the school for almost a year now

When the royal trio joined the school in September 2022, Headmster Jonathan Perry, said: "We are delighted that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be joining us this coming September and very much look forward to welcoming the family, as well as all of our new pupils, to our school community."