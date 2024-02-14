Why Prince William and Princess Kate's Valentine's Day plans will be different this year

14 February is the day of love and it will be the day that royal couples will undoubtedly celebrate each other. However, Valentine's Day is looking a little different for the Prince and Princess of Wales this year.

Prince William and Princess Kate are known to have busy schedules and usually Valentine's Day is no different. Often the royal couple spend the special day apart but with Kate's planned abdominal surgery taking her out of the public engagement game until April, they will likely be able to find some more time for each other this year.

The couple wed in 2011 and they even spent their first Valentine's Day together as newlyweds apart. Kate previously revealed that her new husband sent flowers and a card due to his deployment to the Falklands as a Royal Air Force helicopter pilot.

In his absence, Kate went on a solo public outing to visit Liverpool's Alder Hey Children's Hospital.

Since their wedding, the royal couple have become accustomed to spending the day in separate locations. In 2019 William spent the day visiting the Future Men charity to discuss trials and tribulations of fatherhood.

In 2017 Kate visited RAF Air Cadets at RAF Wittering alone where she paid a subtle nod to Valentine's Day with her bright red double-breasted coat.

Meanwhile, in 2014 she took herself off to Ealing to open the ICAP Art Room at Northolt High School whilst Prince William and his brother Prince Harry helped with flood defences around Eton End School.

Last year their Valentine's Day was looking hectic, but not because they had an array of romantic plans. Woman & Home reported that their 2023 plans would have to be worked around Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis as the special day tied in with their school half-term break.

The children were enrolled at Lambrook School in Berkshire in September 2022 and the school website revealed that their February half-term break started on 10 February and the pupils will return on 20 February. The Prince and Princess likely spent their Valentine's Day organising activities with their sporty brood.

That wouldn't be the first time the couple made the day about the children. HELLO! reported in 2019 that Kate had made time on 14 February to fit in a low-key stroll with her then-baby Prince Louis in a pram around Kensington Palace Gardens.

The mum-of-three was dressed in a casual fashion in black skinny jeans, a black puffer jacket with contrasting white sleeves, and New Balance trainers.

Even when spending the day together, Kate herself has revealed William's Valentine's Day habits. People reported that during a visit to Leeds Kirkgate Market last February to promote her childhood campaign 'Shaping Us', a local florist remarked to the Princess, "No doubt William will be buying you some red roses", to which Kate answered: "I don’t think he will do."

Though it may seem like a snub, Us Weekly reported that the Prince would likely be taking a break from gifting his wife roses as he had "surprised Kate with a huge box of 50 roses on Valentine’s Day" the year prior. "He hand-wrote the most romantic message in his card, praising her for being such a wonderful wife and mother," the American magazine revealed.