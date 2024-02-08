Prince William shares rare detail about wife Kate Middleton's hospitalisation

In a heartfelt revelation, Prince William shared with an MBE recipient the exceptional care the Princess of Wales received from two "amazing and kind" Filipino nurses during her recent hospital stay.

Amidst a challenging period for the royal family, with the King undergoing cancer treatment and Kate recuperating from abdominal surgery, William has emerged as a steadfast figure, assuming public duties and engagements.

Dressed in his distinguished RAF uniform, William gracefully honoured over 50 individuals on behalf of the King at the investiture ceremony held at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

Among the recipients was Patricia Spruce, recognized with an MBE for her invaluable contributions to recruiting foreign medics for the NHS.

Prince William gives a speech

Patricia later shared on LinkedIn a poignant conversation she had with William about Kate's hospital care, emphasising his heartfelt praise for the Filipino nurses' exceptional care and kindness towards the Princess.

Ellen White, another esteemed MBE recipient, extended her best wishes to Kate and the King during the ceremony.

William's response, as recounted by White, was one of genuine appreciation, reflecting the royal family's gratitude for public support during these times.

A lipreading insight by Jeremy Freeman captured a warm exchange between William and White, concluding with William expressing, "Well it was lovely to see you again," to which White responded, "Thank you, please wish your Dad well."

Princess Kate has recently had abdominal surgery

Speaking two days after the news of the monarch's cancer diagnosis was made public, the Prince gave a short but heartfelt speech at London’s Air Ambulance Charity Gala Dinner in which he made a brief reference to his wife and father's health issues.

He said: "Good evening everyone. Thank you all for being here. And thank you to those whose hard work has made this evening possible.

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales talks with Air Ambulance pilots, doctors and paramedics

“I'd like to take this opportunity to say thank you, also, for the kind messages of support for Catherine and for my father, especially in recent days. It means a great deal to us all.”

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales delivers a speech during the London Air Ambulance Charity Gala Dinner

The public's last glimpse of William was on January 18, outside The London Clinic, after visiting Kate.

The Princess has since returned to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, with plans to remain out of the public eye until at least Easter, focusing on her recovery.