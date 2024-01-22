The sign that the Princess of Wales' recovery is going well

The Princess of Wales appears to be getting back on track following her abdominal surgery. In a new report, it has been revealed that the royal will continue working during her recovery while Prince William does the school run.

A source told The Sunday Times that Princess Kate is set to maintain contact with some of her charities and specifically, her Shaping Us campaign. However, a lot would depend on her recovery but "her commitment to Shaping Us and the early years will continue".

On Wednesday, Kensington Palace revealed that the Princess is being treated in hospital after undergoing successful abdominal surgery.

The 42-year-old, who will be leaving hospital towards the end of this week or early next week, is likely to spend between two and three months recovering and is not expected to return to public duties until after Easter based on current medical advice.

Her husband, Prince William, will not undertake official duties while his wife is in hospital and during the immediate period following her return home. He will combine being at Kate's side with caring for their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Princes Louis, and has already postponed a number of engagements.

Prince William will no doubt remain at their home in Adelaide Cottage, where he will drive their children a few miles to and from Lambrook School in an attempt to maintain as normal a routine for them as possible.

The royal family tend to spend their weekends in Windsor because of the children's sporting commitments. They also usually visit Anmer Hall, their Norfolk base, during the school holidays.

During this period, Prince William will no doubt also have the support of the children's nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, as well as Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, who are very hands-on with ten-year-old George, eight-year-old Charlotte, and five-year-old Louis. The Middletons live in Bucklebury village about 40 minutes' drive away from the Wales' family home.

Spanish nanny Maria, who studied at the prestigious Norland College in Bath, has worked for the royals since 2014 when George was eight months old. At the time, an insider told HELLO! that Maria had "worked for other high-profile families and it was from there that the Cambridges heard of her and hired her".

They added: "She is not married and doesn't have a boyfriend, as her life is totally dedicated to the family she is working with. She is known for being totally professional – married to the job."