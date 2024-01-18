Exclusive: I stayed at Princess Kate's 'first-class' hospital - afternoon tea, three-course menus, personal doorman, and more

On Wednesday, it was announced that Princess Kate underwent abdominal surgery at The London Clinic. But you may be wondering what a hospital stay is like for a senior royal.

HELLO! has been given an exclusive glimpse inside the impeccable facilities at the "first-class" hospital which is nestled in the heart of Marylebone. As you might expect, the facilities rival that of the slew of ultra-luxe hotels that sit just a stone's throw away and include a personal doorman, a la carte three-course menus, concierge service and rooms that come complete with a stunning view.

Samantha Lawrence, Chris' wife was incredibly content with a cup of tea in the luxe room

Chris Lawrence, 60, was treated at The London Clinic in 2023 and gave us a full run-down of what's in store for Princess Kate.

"I'm certain the Princess will be treated no different to myself and any other patient during their stay as the level of care is amazing. Take it from me she has nothing to worry about and she can rest assured knowing she's in very competent hands.

The room is incredibly spacious

"Everything from admission through to surgery then recovery through to being discharged as an outpatient was first class.

"Following my prostate cancer diagnosis in early 2023, I underwent radical robotic prostatectomy surgery.

The full menu looked incredible

"If asked how I would rate my experience being a patient at The London Clinic, I can honestly say it was faultless.

"From the doorman through to the reception and then on to the nursing and surgical staff, not forgetting the catering personnel, everyone was patient, focused, polite, friendly and filled me with confidence in their respective abilities.

"I must confess, initially I thought I was checking into a very nice hotel, following completion of initial admin paperwork, I was shown to my room on the first floor overlooking Marylebone Road.

"Post-surgery I was able to fully make use of the hotel… I mean, the hospital room! From taking advantage of my own en-suite bathroom through to watching the numerous channels on the TV.

"Whilst under constant supervision there were only a couple of times I used my call bell, and the nursing staff response was amazing. Breakfast, lunch, and evening meals were picked from either the light bite or a la carte menus and the options catered for everyone, including those suffering from food allergies such as coeliac.

"There was something to eat and drink for all. Likewise, when family visited they were also made to feel welcome."

What's on the menu?

The illustrious three-course a la carte menu includes whipped goat cheese with beetroot and molasses dressing, chickpea shawarma, and roast aubergine tabbouleh for light dining.

As for mains, patients can dine out on ginger and soy seabass, sirloin steak, and cheeseburgers with onion marmalade or even kimchi fried rice and wild mushroom ramen - sounds delicious!