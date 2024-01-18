Prince William visits the Princess of Wales in hospital as she recuperates from surgery

The Prince of Wales has visited the hospital where Princess Kate has been recuperating following surgery.

Prince William, 41, was seen leaving the private London Clinic at around 12.35pm on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Kensington Palace revealed that the Princess of Wales is being treated in hospital after undergoing successful abdominal surgery.

The future Queen is expected to remain in hospital for ten to 14 days before returning home to continue her recovery.

The Palace said that Kate, 42, is likely to spend between two and three months recovering and is not expected to return to public duties until after Easter based on current medical advice.

Meanwhile, Prince William will not undertake official duties while his wife is in hospital and during the immediate period following her return home.

WATCH: Princess Kate in hospital after undergoing abdominal surgery

The heir to the throne will combine being at Kate's side with caring for their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Princes Louis, and has already postponed a number of engagements.

The Palace refused to confirm what Kate was being treated for but confirmed the condition was non-cancerous. In a statement, the palace said: "Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to The London Clinic yesterday for planned abdominal surgery.

"The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery. Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.

© Getty The London Clinic where Kate is recovering after her surgery

"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.

"Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness' progress when there is significant new information to share.

"The Princess of Wales wishes to apologise to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible."

The London Clinic has previously treated members of the royal family, including the late Duke of Edinburgh, who was admitted to the hospital for "abdominal investigations" in 2013.

The late Princess Margaret also had an operation to remove a benign skin lesion at the clinic in 1980.