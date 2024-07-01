Princess Anne shares deep sadness in first public message since leaving hospital

Princess Anne has shared her first message since being discharged from hospital where she received treatment for minor head injuries and concussion.

The royal, 73, who is now recuperating at her Gatcombe Park home, was due to attend a ceremony in Canada marking the centenary of the Newfoundland National War Memorial and repatriation of the remains of an unknown Newfoundland soldier from the First World War battlefields of northern France.

© Getty Images Princess Anne is recuperating at home

In her absence, the Governor General shared a message on her behalf which read: "It is with deep regret that I am unable to be with you today, as you commemorate the brave efforts and sacrifices of the members of the Newfoundland Regiment who went into battle on the first day of the Somme."

It continued: "I have fond memories of joining you in 2016, on the 99th occasion that the people of this Island commemorated the Battle of Beaumont Hamel, and I am deeply saddened that I'm unable to join you again, and I send you my warmest best wishes on this special day of commemoration".

© Getty Images Princess Anne has left hospital

HELLO! understands that the late Queen's daughter was out walking on her Gatcombe Estate when the incident occurred, resulting in the Princess Royal sustaining minor wounds to the head and a concussion.

While the exact cause of her injuries has not been confirmed, it's understood that her medical team say that the royal's injuries are consistent with a potential impact from a horse's head or legs.

She spent four days in hospital in Bristol, where she was monitored following her concussion, before returning to Gatcombe Park on Friday to recuperate. The royal will return to public duty when her doctors recommend it is safe and comfortable to do so.

© Getty Images The royal is a keen equestrian

Upon Anne leaving the hospital, her husband, Vice Admiral Tim Laurence said in a statement: "I would like to extend my warmest thanks to all the team at Southmead Hospital for their care, expertise and kindness during my wife's short stay."

Princess Anne's passion for horses

Princess Anne is a keen equestrian! She was the first British royal to compete at the Olympics, participating in the 1976 Games in Montreal, and has also won a gold medal at the European Eventing Championships in 1971 and two silvers in 1975.

© Getty Images Zara took part in the London 2012 Olympic Games

Her daughter Zara – who has previously rode for Great Britain - spoke about the family’s obsession with horses in an interview in 2023.

"Our horses are in our family," she told People. "There's always discussions about performances and things like that," adding: "There's horses in her life and she does a bit of breeding as well."