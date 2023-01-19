Princess Anne's daredevil riding past revealed The Princess Royal was rather daring in her youth

The royal family are well known for their love of horse riding, with everyone from the late Queen Elizabeth to 18-year-old Lady Louise Windsor enjoying horse sports.

While many members of the family including Prince Harry and Zara Tindall favour polo, Princess Anne preferred a more dangerous take on the royally-approved hobby.

Watch: Prince Philip dotes on young Princess Anne in sweet unearthed clip

Loading the player...

In a deep dive into Princess Anne's life published in Town and Country, it was revealed Anne had a taste for danger, with the article reading: "Anne was brave on a horse, too, excelling on the dangerous eventing circuits of English country homes (which includes Gatcombe), as well as at the Montreal Olympics in 1976."

It was during the 1976 Olympics that the Princess Royal suffered a worrying accident, after the horse she was riding, Goodwill, failed to make one of the jumps on the course, bringing the royal down with the fall.

Princess Anne has suffered several injuries at the hooves of horses

Anne quickly remounted her horse, but reports reveal that the Princess Royal remembered little of the rest of the course, having suffered from a concussion during the accident.

Despite her seemingly swift recovery, the Princess later admitted in an interview: "It was going very well and then I don’t remember anything else. Nothing at all."

RELATED: Sophie Wessex's nasty accident almost made her miss crucial royal event

Luckily the royal equestrian was wearing a helmet, otherwise, her injuries could have been far worse.

Princess Anne's 1976 accident isn't the only time the royal sustained equestrian-related injuries.

Princess Anne has always loved riding horses

Just three years prior, the Queen's daughter was forced to withdraw from the European Equestrian Championships in Kiez after a heavy fall. She and her horse Goodwill fell at a difficult double fence in the cross-Country section.

In her childhood, Princess Anne was taken to a hospital with a hand injury at age 14, after a horse‐riding accident near her school in Kent.

READ: Lady Louise Windsor's upsetting accident at Windsor Castle

The young princess cracked a bone in the little finger of her right hand after she had caught it in the rein of her pony.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: "The Princess's condition is perfectly satisfactory."

Princess Anne leads an outdoorsy life

In 2008, Princess Anne fell foul of horses again. She was seen hobbling around with the help of a walking stick after she was kicked by a horse at her home.

Despite several misdemeanors, Anne's love for the equine life hasn't waned, with her father, Prince Philip, reportedly saying of his daughter's love for horses: "If it doesn't fart or eat hay, she isn't interested."

Royally obsessed? Listen to our new podcast on all things royal