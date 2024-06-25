Zara Tindall pays Princess Anne visit in hospital as she recovers from concussion – details

Zara Tindall has visited Princess Anne in hospital as the Princess Royal continues her recovery after being injured by a horse on her Gatscombe Estate.

The youngest child of Anne arrived at Southmead Hospital, in Bristol, wearing a swanky denim outfit and white trainers, carrying a clutch bag with her. The royal wore a pair of sunglasses to complete the outfit and wore her chopped hair back as she gave her mother support following her injury.

Anne was admitted to Southmead on Sunday after sustaining minor wounds to the head. While the exact cause of the 73-year-old's injuries has not been confirmed, it's understood that her medical team say that her head injuries are consistent with a potential impact from a horse's head or legs.

In a statement released on Monday, the palace said that Anne "remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery".

© PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo Zara visited Anne in hospital

It added: "The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to The Princess for a speedy recovery."

The injuries have meant that Anne has been forced to withdraw from this week's state visit from the Japanese royal family, with the royal previously having been expected at Tuesday evening's State Banquet.

© Getty Anne is recovering hospital

Speaking about her childhood with Anne, Zara once said: "I definitely remember having a lot of fun and being able to experience a lot of things. I'm very lucky that my parents were able to do that for us or whatever they were involved in, whether it was the horses or the sailing or the travelling.

"From my point of view, I was obviously very lucky that my mother didn't give us any titles so I really commend her on that," Zara continued. "We were very lucky that we got to do it a bit our own way."

© Getty Anne and Zara have a close relationship

On Tuesday, Anne was also visited by her husband, Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence. As he left through the main entrance of the hospital, he told onlookers: "She's doing fine – slow but sure."

Asked if he brought anything for the Princess Royal, Sir Tim said: "Just a few little treats from home."

© Getty Anne's husband has also been visiting her

He added: "She is recovering well, thank you. We are both profoundly grateful to the medical team and hospital support staff for their expert care – and to the emergency services who were all so wonderful at the scene. We are both deeply touched by all the kind messages we have received from so many people near and far. It means a great deal."

