Princess Elisabeth surrounded by proud family as she graduates from Oxford University

The Belgian royal, 22, was surrounded by her proud parents, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, and her younger siblings, Prince Emmanuel, 18, and Princess Eleonore, 16, at the ceremony.
Elisabeth, who will one day be queen, achieved a 2:1 degree in History and Politics from Lincoln College at the prestigious British university.
The royal wore traditional academic dress for her graduation ceremony, consisting of a white button-up shirt, a black pencil skirt and the traditional ribbon tie.
Elisabeth's graduation took place in the university's Sheldonian Theatre, where ceremonies are still conducted in Latin. After the college name is called, students bow to the Vice-Chancellor and Proctors. The newly admitted graduates then put on the robes of their new degree.
As tradition, Elisabeth also joined her fellow graduates to throw her mortar board up in the air in celebration. Watch below…
The Belgian heir will study a two-year master's degree in public policy this autumn, the palace confirmed earlier this year.
See the best photos from Elisabeth's big day…
Arrival at the ceremony
The Belgian royals walked down the picturesque streets of Oxford to make their way to Elisabeth's graduation ceremony at the university. While the princess wore academic dress, her mother, Queen Mathilde, looked beautiful in a pink ensemble by Natan Couture, and her sister, Princess Eleonore opted for a green floral dress from Maje.
Ceremony
Princess Elisabeth's name is called along with her fellow Lincoln College students, during the ceremony to receive her diploma.
It's official
Princess Elisabeth beams as she poses with her degree certificate inside Lincoln College's opulent library. She previously studied at UWC Atlantic College in Wales before undertaking military training and enrolling at Oxford University in 2021.
Elisabeth the graduate
After the ceremony, new graduates can put on their robes with different coloured hoods depending on the degree.
Throwing the mortar boards
Elisabeth joined her fellow graduates as they threw their mortar boards up in the air in celebration.
Proud parents
A visibly emotional Queen Mathilde proudly embraced her daughter.
Sweet family moment
And a sweet hug from her father, King Philippe.
And now onto Harvard!
The family proudly posed for a snap altogether. The only member missing from the day was Prince Gabriel, 20, who is at military school.