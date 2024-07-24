Princess Elisabeth surrounded by proud family as she graduates from Oxford University

Princess Elisabeth has officially graduated from Oxford University!

The Belgian royal, 22, was surrounded by her proud parents, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, and her younger siblings, Prince Emmanuel, 18, and Princess Eleonore, 16, at the ceremony.

Elisabeth, who will one day be queen, achieved a 2:1 degree in History and Politics from Lincoln College at the prestigious British university.

The royal wore traditional academic dress for her graduation ceremony, consisting of a white button-up shirt, a black pencil skirt and the traditional ribbon tie.

Elisabeth's graduation took place in the university's Sheldonian Theatre, where ceremonies are still conducted in Latin. After the college name is called, students bow to the Vice-Chancellor and Proctors. The newly admitted graduates then put on the robes of their new degree.

As tradition, Elisabeth also joined her fellow graduates to throw her mortar board up in the air in celebration. Watch below…

WATCH: Princess Elisabeth graduates from Oxford University

The Belgian heir will study a two-year master's degree in public policy this autumn, the palace confirmed earlier this year.

See the best photos from Elisabeth's big day…

1/ 8 © Getty Arrival at the ceremony The Belgian royals walked down the picturesque streets of Oxford to make their way to Elisabeth's graduation ceremony at the university. While the princess wore academic dress, her mother, Queen Mathilde, looked beautiful in a pink ensemble by Natan Couture, and her sister, Princess Eleonore opted for a green floral dress from Maje.

2/ 8 © Getty Ceremony Princess Elisabeth's name is called along with her fellow Lincoln College students, during the ceremony to receive her diploma.

3/ 8 © Getty It's official Princess Elisabeth beams as she poses with her degree certificate inside Lincoln College's opulent library. She previously studied at UWC Atlantic College in Wales before undertaking military training and enrolling at Oxford University in 2021.

4/ 8 © Getty Elisabeth the graduate After the ceremony, new graduates can put on their robes with different coloured hoods depending on the degree.

5/ 8 © Getty Throwing the mortar boards Elisabeth joined her fellow graduates as they threw their mortar boards up in the air in celebration.

6/ 8 © Getty Proud parents A visibly emotional Queen Mathilde proudly embraced her daughter.

7/ 8 © Getty Sweet family moment And a sweet hug from her father, King Philippe.