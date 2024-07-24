Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Elisabeth surrounded by proud family as she graduates from Oxford University - best photos
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Princess Elisabeth with her parents at her graduation© Getty

Princess Elisabeth surrounded by proud family as she graduates from Oxford University

The Belgian royal is heading off to Harvard in September

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Princess Elisabeth has officially graduated from Oxford University!

The Belgian royal, 22, was surrounded by her proud parents, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, and her younger siblings, Prince Emmanuel, 18, and Princess Eleonore, 16, at the ceremony.

Elisabeth, who will one day be queen, achieved a 2:1 degree in History and Politics from Lincoln College at the prestigious British university.

The royal wore traditional academic dress for her graduation ceremony, consisting of a white button-up shirt, a black pencil skirt and the traditional ribbon tie.

Elisabeth's graduation took place in the university's Sheldonian Theatre, where ceremonies are still conducted in Latin. After the college name is called, students bow to the Vice-Chancellor and Proctors. The newly admitted graduates then put on the robes of their new degree.

As tradition, Elisabeth also joined her fellow graduates to throw her mortar board up in the air in celebration. Watch below…

WATCH: Princess Elisabeth graduates from Oxford University

The Belgian heir will study a two-year master's degree in public policy this autumn, the palace confirmed earlier this year.

See the best photos from Elisabeth's big day…

1/8

Belgian royals walking down the street in Oxford © Getty

Arrival at the ceremony

The Belgian royals walked down the picturesque streets of Oxford to make their way to Elisabeth's graduation ceremony at the university. While the princess wore academic dress, her mother, Queen Mathilde, looked beautiful in a pink ensemble by Natan Couture, and her sister, Princess Eleonore opted for a green floral dress from Maje. 

2/8

Princess Elisabeth at her Oxford graduation© Getty

Ceremony

Princess Elisabeth's name is called along with her fellow Lincoln College students, during the ceremony to receive her diploma. 

3/8

Princess Elisabeth with her diploma from Oxford University© Getty

It's official

Princess Elisabeth beams as she poses with her degree certificate inside Lincoln College's opulent library. She previously studied at UWC Atlantic College in Wales before undertaking military training and enrolling at Oxford University in 2021. 

4/8

Princess Elisabeth inside the library at Oxford University© Getty

Elisabeth the graduate

After the ceremony, new graduates can put on their robes with different coloured hoods depending on the degree. 

5/8

Princess Elisabeth throws mortar board in the air at graduation© Getty

Throwing the mortar boards

Elisabeth joined her fellow graduates as they threw their mortar boards up in the air in celebration. 

6/8

Queen Mathilde hugs Princess Elisabeth© Getty

Proud parents

A visibly emotional Queen Mathilde proudly embraced her daughter. 

7/8

King Philippe hugs Princess Elisabeth© Getty

Sweet family moment

And a sweet hug from her father, King Philippe. 

8/8

Prince Emmanuel, Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Crown Princess Elisabeth, King Philippe - Filip of Belgium and Princess Eleonore pictured at the graduation ceremony of the university of Oxford,© Getty

And now onto Harvard!

The family proudly posed for a snap altogether. The only member missing from the day was Prince Gabriel, 20, who is at military school. 

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More