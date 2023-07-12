Queen Mathilde of Belgium wows in pink sparkly dress and tiara to mark milestone

The Belgium royal palace has released some stunning new portraits of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde ahead of the monarch's tenth anniversary on the throne.

The photographs, taken at the Palace of Laeken in Brussels, show the couple in white-tie dress.

Queen Mathilde, 50, looks stunning in a sparkling fuchsia Aramni Prive gown, complete with the purple sash of Belgium's Order of Leopold.

The mother-of-four also donned a statement pair of diamond earrings and the Nine Provinces Tiara, which was gifted to Princess Astrid of Sweden in 1926 upon her marriage to the future King Leopold III of Belgium.

Meanwhile, King Philippe, 63, wore military uniform with his Order.

The royal couple also gave us a glimpse inside the palace as they posed for the portraits. Two large chandeliers could be seen in the background along with tall vases of flowers.

In another set of images, the Belgian king and queen opted for day attire, with Philippe in a dark suit, a white shirt and a pale blue tie, while Mathilde looked lovely in a white Natan dress with Dior pumps.

King Philippe ascended the throne on 21 July 2013 after his father King Albert II's abdication due to health reasons.

He is the eldest child of King Albert II and Queen Paola, who are also parents to Princess Astrid, 61, and Prince Laurent, 59.

Philippe also has a half-sister, Delphine Boël, who was granted the title of Princess of Belgium in October 2020 following a court battle. She was born from King Albert's 18-year-long affair with Baroness Sybille de Selys Longchamps.

King Philippe married Mathilde d'Udekem d'Acoz on 4 December 1999 in Brussels, with the bride wearing a coat-dress style gown by Natan. Queen Paola also loaned her new daughter-in-law Queen Elisabeth's Diamond Bandeau tiara.

Mathilde and Philippe welcomed their first child, Princess Elisabeth, in 2001, followed by Prince Gabriel in 2003, Prince Emmanuel in 2005 and Princess Eleonore in 2008.

The Belgian king and queen were among the guests at King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation at Westminster Abbey in London in May.

Princess Elisabeth, 21, also joined her father at a pre-coronation reception at Buckingham Palace.

The future queen is studying history and politics at Lincoln College, University of Oxford, and she received her International Baccalaureate Diploma from UWC Atlantic College in 2020.