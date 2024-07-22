Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Elisabeth of Belgium: 10 best fashion moments
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! Fashion at:
Princess Elisabeth of Belgium's best fashion moments of all time

Princess Elisabeth of Belgium: 10 best fashion moments

From Dries Van Noten to Christian Dior, see the stylish heiresses most stellar style moments

Lauren Ramsay
Online Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Princess Elisabeth of Belgium, the Duchess of Brabant, is known for her style agenda that is elegant and sophisticated yet completely fashion-forward.

As the heir to the Belgian throne, the 22-year-old's style combines the latest trends with timeless, classic elements appropriate for her royal status.

While she generally favours classic and understated outfits with neutral 'quiet luxury'-esque colour palettes as her go-to, she Elisabeth occasionally experiments and makes bolder choices, particularly for significant events. She also opts for a wide range of labels from Dior to Dries Van Noten.

MORE: Princess Elisabeth of Belgium's stunning royal blue suit is from a British high street brand 

This year the princess will study for a two-year master's degree at the prestigious Harvard University in Boston after studying history and politics at Lincoln College at England's University of Oxford.

Whilst we wait in anticipation for her American college campus outfits, take a look at some of her best fashion moments of all time...

1/10

Princess Elisabeth, Princess Eleonore, Prince Gabriel, Prince Emmanuel, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde attend the Te Deum organised for the national Day 2024 at the St Michael and St Gudula Cathedral in Brussels on July 21, 2024 in Brussels, Belgium, 21/07/2024 ( Photo by Didier Lebrun / Photonews© Getty

Cape Sleeve Elegance

For Belgium's national day in 2024, she wore a cape-style midi dress from Safiyaa, paired with Jimmy Choo shoes, a fuschia headband and a clutch bag from Maison Fabienne Delvigne, previously carried by  Queen Mathilde.

2/10

The British High-Street Gem© bas bogaerts,Instagram/@belgianroyalpalace

The British High-Street Gem

To celebrate King Albert II of Belgium's 90th birthday, Elisabeth posed for a portrait wearing a royal blue suit from luxury British brand Jigsaw.

3/10

Princess Elisabeth walking through a hospital© Geert Vanden Wijngaert

The DVN two-piece

Proving she's got a penchant for cool-girl fashion, she arguably donned one of her chicest looks to date in a Dries Van Noten flared velvet trousers and jacket set in 2023.

4/10

Princess Elisabeth wears embellished top on 22nd birthday© Bas Bogaerts

Feeling 22

In a portrait to mark her 22nd birthday, Elisabeth wore a sequinned top by Dries Van Noten. Her high-neck top with a sheer, embellished panel, perfectly balanced the latest trends whilst still staying royal-appropriate.

5/10

Princess Elisabeth of Belgium, Princess Eleonore of Belgium and Queen Mathilde of Belgium© Getty

A Ray of Sunshine

She channelled her inner Princess Kate on Belgium's national day in 2023 wearing a canary yellow cap-sleeved dress by Belgian couture label, Natan, paired with blush sandals by Gianvito Rossi and an oversized floppy hat.

6/10

Princess Amalia of the Netherlands and Princess Elisabeth of Belgium during a gala dinner on the occasion of the 18th birthday celebrations of the Danish Prince at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen, Denmark.© Shutterstock

Prince Christian’s 18th birthday

Elisabeth (right) was the epitome of elegance in a quiet luxury-approved dark champagne-hued ball gown with matching opera gloves, and the Wolfers Tiara.

7/10

Princess Elisabeth of Belgium© Patrick van Katwijk

The Royal Jordanian Wedding

In a complete Barbiecore moment, she wore a fuschia-hued Essentiel Antwerp gown to the Jordanian royal wedding last year.

8/10

Prince Gabriel, Queen Mathilde of Belgium, King Philippe - Filip of Belgium and Crown Princess Elisabeth pose as they attend the Blue Berets parade held by first-year students of the Royal Military Academy, which includes Belgium's Prince Gabriel, in Brussels, on September 30, 2022. - Belgium OUT (Photo by ERIC LALMAND / BELGA / AFP) / Belgium OUT (Photo by ERIC LALMAND/BELGA/AFP via Getty Images)© Getty

The Classic Coat Dress

The pinnacle of royal chic. Princess Elisabeth wore a double-breasted tweed coat dress with burgundy Jimmy Choo pumps and her mother's Christian Dior clutch.


9/10

King Philippe of Belgium, Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Princess Elisabeth of Belgium, Prince Gabriel of Belgium, Prince Emmanuel of Belgium and Princess Eleonore of Belgium attends the National Day Of Belgium 2019 on July 21, 2019 in Brussels, Belgium. (Photo by Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images)© Getty

Dopamine-Inducing accessories

Elisabeth wore an elegant floral Maison Natan dress back in 2019. Instead of pairing with nude accessories to keep the look muted, she opted for royal blue sandal heels and a matching clutch bag, making her whole look pop. 

10/10

Princess Elisabeth of Belgium on her 18th birthday© Getty

18th Birthday Elegance

On her 18th birthday in 2019, she was the epitome of elegance in a white belted coat, nude heels and stud earrings.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More