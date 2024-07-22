Princess Elisabeth of Belgium: 10 best fashion moments

Princess Elisabeth of Belgium, the Duchess of Brabant, is known for her style agenda that is elegant and sophisticated yet completely fashion-forward.

As the heir to the Belgian throne, the 22-year-old's style combines the latest trends with timeless, classic elements appropriate for her royal status.

While she generally favours classic and understated outfits with neutral 'quiet luxury'-esque colour palettes as her go-to, she Elisabeth occasionally experiments and makes bolder choices, particularly for significant events. She also opts for a wide range of labels from Dior to Dries Van Noten.

This year the princess will study for a two-year master's degree at the prestigious Harvard University in Boston after studying history and politics at Lincoln College at England's University of Oxford.

Whilst we wait in anticipation for her American college campus outfits, take a look at some of her best fashion moments of all time...

1/ 10 © Getty Cape Sleeve Elegance For Belgium's national day in 2024, she wore a cape-style midi dress from Safiyaa, paired with Jimmy Choo shoes, a fuschia headband and a clutch bag from Maison Fabienne Delvigne, previously carried by Queen Mathilde.

2/ 10 © bas bogaerts,Instagram/@belgianroyalpalace The British High-Street Gem To celebrate King Albert II of Belgium's 90th birthday, Elisabeth posed for a portrait wearing a royal blue suit from luxury British brand Jigsaw.



3/ 10 © Geert Vanden Wijngaert The DVN two-piece Proving she's got a penchant for cool-girl fashion, she arguably donned one of her chicest looks to date in a Dries Van Noten flared velvet trousers and jacket set in 2023.

4/ 10 © Bas Bogaerts Feeling 22 In a portrait to mark her 22nd birthday, Elisabeth wore a sequinned top by Dries Van Noten. Her high-neck top with a sheer, embellished panel, perfectly balanced the latest trends whilst still staying royal-appropriate.

5/ 10 © Getty A Ray of Sunshine She channelled her inner Princess Kate on Belgium's national day in 2023 wearing a canary yellow cap-sleeved dress by Belgian couture label, Natan, paired with blush sandals by Gianvito Rossi and an oversized floppy hat.

6/ 10 © Shutterstock Prince Christian’s 18th birthday Elisabeth (right) was the epitome of elegance in a quiet luxury-approved dark champagne-hued ball gown with matching opera gloves, and the Wolfers Tiara.

7/ 10 © Patrick van Katwijk The Royal Jordanian Wedding In a complete Barbiecore moment, she wore a fuschia-hued Essentiel Antwerp gown to the Jordanian royal wedding last year.

8/ 10 © Getty The Classic Coat Dress The pinnacle of royal chic. Princess Elisabeth wore a double-breasted tweed coat dress with burgundy Jimmy Choo pumps and her mother's Christian Dior clutch.



9/ 10 © Getty Dopamine-Inducing accessories Elisabeth wore an elegant floral Maison Natan dress back in 2019. Instead of pairing with nude accessories to keep the look muted, she opted for royal blue sandal heels and a matching clutch bag, making her whole look pop.