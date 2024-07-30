Lady Sarah Chatto bears striking resemblance to iconic royal family member

Lady Sarah Chatto likes to keep a low profile but is always well-received by royal watchers when she makes an appearance at any event.

The 60-year-old is the daughter of Princess Margaret and photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones. Did you know she bears a striking resemblance to one of her royal family members?

Some say Lady Sarah looks a lot like Princess Charlotte, but her resemblance to her aunt, the late Queen Elizabeth II, is uncanny, as you can see in the image below.

© Instagram The pair look so alike!

"Charlotte really looks like Sarah, and Sarah looks like the late Queen," one royal fan quipped.

Queen Elizabeth is said to have "adored" Sarah, and the pair grew even closer following the death of Princess Margaret in 2002. The Queen often allowed her niece to accompany her to her favorite hideaway, Craigowan Lodge, in Aberdeenshire, where she stayed annually during the late summer months.

© Anwar Hussein The Queen is said to have "adored" her niece Lady Sarah Chatto

It wasn't just the late Queen who was incredibly fond of Lady Sarah. She also has an exceptionally close relationship with King Charles. The pair are said to enjoy spending their downtime painting together at Balmoral when the opportunity arises.

© Keystone Lady Sarah used to accompany the Queen to Aberdeenshire

Lady Sarah was a chief bridesmaid at her cousin Charles' wedding to his first wife, Princess Diana, and she is also Prince Harry's godmother. Additionally, she is the godmother to Prince Edward's daughter, Lady Louise, and the Duke of Gloucester's daughter, Rose.

Lady Sarah's Family Life

Aside from her occasional royal exploits, Sarah lives her life out of the spotlight with her husband, Daniel Chatto, and their two children, Sam, 28, and Arthur, 25.

Both boys attended Eton College before being accepted into the University of Edinburgh.

Eldest Sam is 29th in line to the throne and has embarked on a career as a professional sculptor. Speaking to The Daily Mail in 2019, he said: "I'm working in clay to create functional and sculptural wood-fired ceramics from my home and studio in West Sussex. I've always had a strong affinity with creating objects, having spent much of my childhood crafting imagined landscapes and sculptural models, which naturally led me to clay during my later years at school."

Meanwhile, Arthur is a serving member of the Royal Marines and also has a passion for fitness.