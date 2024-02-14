Meet King Charles' cousin Lady Sarah Chatto and her two sons

As the cousin of King Charles III, godmother to Prince Harry, and the niece of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Lady Sarah Chatto certainly has close royal ties, but thanks to keeping a relatively low profile, some may be less familiar with her.

Lady Sarah, 59, is the only daughter of Princess Margaret and her husband Anthony Armstrong-Jones, the 1st Earl of Snowdon.

During their marriage, Margaret and Anthony welcomed David Armstong-Jones, now the 2nd Earl of Snowdon, in 1961 and, three years later, Sarah. But with a marriage that was reportedly rocked by infidelity, Princess Margaret and her husband separated and divorced in the early 1970s.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Lady Sarah Chatto attends a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey on March 29, 2022 in London, England.

Lady Sarah, who is 28th in line to the throne, grew up with a passion for the arts. After leaving school with an A-level in Art, she then went on to study at the Camberwell School of Art as well as the Royal Academy Schools. To this day, she is the vice president of the Royal Ballet.

Although she does undertake royal duties, Lady Sarah has been spotted at royal events and celebrations throughout the years such as Jubilee events, weddings and, most recently, the royal family's annual Christmas walk to St Mary Magdelene Church in Sandringham.

She's often accompanied by her husband and their two grown-up sons…

Who is Lady Sarah Chatto's husband?

Lady Sarah Armstrong-Jones met Daniel Chatto while embarking on a trip to India with her father in the 1980s.

Daniel is a former actor who comes from a family of thespians but also works as an artist.

Princess Margaret's daughter chose to have an intimate ceremony at St Stephen's Walbrook in London on 14 July 1994. The couple's ceremony was kept short at just 30 minutes and was observed by royals such as her mother and aunt Queen Elizabeth II.

© Karwai Tang Daniel Chatto and Lady Sarah Chatto attend day nine of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 11, 2023 in London, England

Her half-sister, Lady Frances Armstrong-Jones, her cousin, Zara Tindall (then Phillips), and a family friend, Tara Noble-Singh were bridesmaids who all wore corset lace-up white gowns with round necklines and fresh pink flowers in their hair.

In 1996, Lady Sarah and Daniel Chatto welcomed their first child…

Samuel David Benedict Chatto

On 28 July 1996, David and Sarah welcomed their son, Samuel. Samuel is 29th in line to the throne and has clearly followed his mother and father's footsteps and pursued a passion for art, specifically, sculpting.

After studying at Eton and Edinburgh University, Samuel, 27 embarked on a career as a professional sculptor and often presents his work at galleries and on his Instagram account which boasts almost 100 thousand followers.

© Chris Jackson Samuel Chatto leaves The "Together At Christmas" Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 08, 2023 in London, England.

Speaking to The Daily Mail in 2019, he said: "I'm working in clay to create functional and sculptural wood-fired ceramics from my home and studio in West Sussex.

"I've always had a strong affinity with creating objects, having spent much of my childhood crafting imagined landscapes and sculptural models, which naturally led me to clay during my later years at school."

Arthur Robert Nathaniel Chatto

Almost three years later, Lady Sarah and David welcomed Arthur on 5th February 1999. The 25-year-old also studied at Eton before going on to study Geography, also at the University of Edinburgh like his older brother.

© Pool Arthur Chatto and Lady Sarah Chatto attend the wedding of Prince Harry to Ms Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018

While studying, Arthur began working as a personal trainer and it's clear fitness is a passion of his. On Instagram, the royal often shared videos and photos of his sailing expeditions around the world. He's also serving in the Royal Marines.

Samuel and Arthur have two maternal cousins – Charles and Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones, who are the children of David Armstrong-Jones and his ex-wife, Serena.