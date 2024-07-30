Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Could the royals finally reconcile with Prince Harry at Invictus Games 2027?
Prince Harry closing remarks during the Invictus Games Orlando 2016 - Closing Ceremony at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on May 12, 2016 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

Could the royals finally reconcile with Prince Harry at Invictus Games 2027?

A Right Royal Podcast hosts spoke to Ailsa Anderson about the upcoming event

Emmy Griffiths
TV & Film Editor
2 minutes ago
Royals fans were delighted to hear that the Invictus Games are set to be held in Birmingham in 2027. The games, for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women, have been a huge success for Prince Harry, who founded them back in 2014 - but will the UK-based location finally prompt a chance at reconciliation between King Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry

Speaking about the Invictus Games, HELLO!'s Royal Editor Emily explained: "Birmingham was up against Washington DC to host the Games in 2027… It was always going to be an interesting choice because on the one hand, it meant coming back to the UK, fantastic for veterans here and for the country, but the question mark was how does that leave the royals in relation to it? 

"Because naturally the King is head of the armed forces. You'd hope that he'd want to support it. There's this very difficult situation the family finds itself in at the moment, with Harry. On the other hand, had it gone to DC and we were in a Trump presidency, that would also have been very tricky for Prince Harry. They don't famously get on very well with each other." 

She added: "I think it's great news. I'm very excited that it's coming to Birmingham. But the big question mark is going to be, will there be any royal involvement?" 

View post on Instagram
 

Sharing her views on the situation, the late Queen's former communications and press secretary Ailsa Anderson said: "Should there be? This is Prince Harry's baby. I have to say, I think he's done an extraordinary job with it. 

"I'm the daughter of a naval officer and I know how much the military appreciates what he has done, and he's put his heart and soul in it. So does there need to be anyone else?" 

She continued: "If another member of the royal family turns up, it's not going to be about the Invictus Games. It's going to be about the body language with Harry and whoever it is, it's going to be speculation. Not about the injured servicemen and women. It's about something completely different. 

Prince Harry and Prince William in suits; Harry is pointing at William© Tim Graham
William and Harry are currently at odds with one another

"We've seen anything can happen in a very short space of time. In the last six months we've seen that play out. So we've got three years to go. There could be a lot of water under the bridge by then. It could be a great vehicle for them to build bridges again.

Prince William and Prince Harry smirking at each other© WPA Pool
Will the pair reconcile at the Invictus Games?

"Any family who are not reconciled, who don't get on is a tragedy, in my view, but actually it happens in a lot of families, whether you're a monarch or a market stallholder, it can happen to all of us. Maybe that makes it more relatable. It's very hard when you've got the eyes of the world on you." 

Prince Harry and Prince William laughing at Harry's wedding© OWEN HUMPHREYS
Prince Harry and Prince William laughing at Harry's wedding

Who choose where the Invictus Games are held? 

With both Washington DC and Birmingham being potentially tricky ground to navigate for Prince Harry, who chooses where the Invictus Games are held? 

Emily explained: "It is the Invictus Games Foundation Committee, I believe… I think Birmingham was a great option because they'd hosted the Commonwealth Games not long ago. 

"But also this is real connection through Birmingham because veterans coming back from Afghanistan to Selly Oak. That was their first port of call. So it's somewhere that's very close to their hearts already as veterans, so it is quite a natural fit." 

