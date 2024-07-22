Prince Harry issues special message about Invictus Games

The Duke of Sussex has shared a personal message after it was announced that Birmingham had won the bid to host the Invictus Games in 2027.

Prince Harry, who founded the Games back in 2014, expressed his joy in an official statement, saying : "Congratulations to Birmingham, UK, on winning the bid to host the Invictus Games 2027.

© Getty Images The Duke of Sussex founded the Games in 2014

"Your city's strong ties to the Armed Forces community made it a formidable contender from the very start. Over the years, we've seen each city bring a unique spirit and vision to life for competitors, their families, and spectators."

© Getty Images Prince Harry during the launch of the Invictus Games at the Copper Box Arena in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

He finished by adding: "We have no doubt the people of Birmingham will join in celebrating the unwavering respect and admiration we have for our veteran and service community, showing the world how their courage ignites hope and unites us all—something your city knows well."

Meanwhile, Helen Helliwell, CEO of the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027, said: "I am honoured our bid has been selected, bringing the Invictus Games back to the UK.

"At NEC Birmingham, we'll host the most cohesive, sustainable event in Invictus Games history with all sports, ceremonies, and accommodation on one fantastic site. Beyond the Games, our legacy programs will benefit communities nationwide, from adaptive sports to arts and employment."

The UK city competed against bids from six other cities around the globe, including Washington DC, USA.

© Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Canada at the Invictus Games One Year To Go Event in 2024

The Birmingham Games will take place in July 2027, two years after the upcoming Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 which kick off next February.

It will be the first time that tournament has returned to the UK since the inaugural competition in London in 2014.

© Getty Images Harry at the Invictus Games The Hague 2020

Birmingham stood out amongst bidding host cities thanks to its venue choice, the innovative new sports and their demonstration of their commitment to the welfare and recovery of the international cohort of wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans.

What are the Invictus Games?

Over the years, Prince Harry, 39, has worked tirelessly to raise money for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women via the Invictus Games which he founded in 2014.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: What are the Invictus Games?

The Games aid the rehabilitation of injured and sick military personnel and veterans across the globe, by giving them the challenge of competing in sporting events similar to the Paralympics.

The first tournament took place in London, with subsequent Games taking place in Orlando, Toronto, Sydney, The Hague and Dusseldorf.