Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and more royals getting caught up in the Olympic spirit
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Prince Harry, Peter Phillips, Prince William, Kate and Princess Beatrice cheering at London 2012 Olympics© Getty

When royals get caught up in the Olympic spirit - 10 of their best reactions

The Prince and Princess of Wales were so animated at the London 2012 Olympics

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Paris 2024 Olympics are now underway, with the Princess Royal among the royals in the French capital to support their respective nations.

Denmark's King Frederik and Queen Mary and Monaco's Prince Albert and Princess Charlene have also got behind their athletes.

In previous years, we've seen members of the British royal family cheering on Team GB from the stands and London 2012 was a particularly special year with the Olympics taking place on home soil.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: When royals get caught up in the Olympic spirit

Princess Anne and Zara Tindall have both competed in the Olympics in equestrian events, with Zara winning a silver medal at the London 2012 Games.

HELLO! takes a look back at the most animated photos of the royals at the Olympics through the years…

1/10

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry during Day 6 of the London 2012 Olympic Games© Getty

The Prince and Princess of Wales

The Prince and Princess of Wales, then the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, threw their support behind Team GB during the London 2012 Olympics, attending everything from eventing to sailing.

The couple are renowned for their love of sports and truly got into the spirit while watching track cycling with the Duchess of Edinburgh and Princess Anne's husband, Vice-Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.

Chris Hoy's gold medal prompted a rare display of public affection from William and Kate as they hugged one another while celebrating.

2/10

Prince Harry and Peter Phillips at London 2012 Olympics© Getty

Prince Harry and Peter Phillips

Prince Harry and his cousin Peter Phillips were ecstatic as they cheered on Team GB during track cycling at London 2012.

3/10

Sarah, Eugenie and Beatrice cheer at London 2012 Olympics© Getty

Princess Eugenie, Sarah Ferguson and Princess Beatrice

Princess Eugenie, Sarah, Duchess of York and Princess Beatrice soaked up the atmosphere as they watched track cycling at the Velodrome during the London 2012 Olympics.

4/10

MONTREAL, CANADA - JULY 17: Queen Elizabeth ll and Prince Andrew (left) attend the opening ceremony of the 1976 Montreal Summer Olympics on July 17, 1976 in Montreal, Canada. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)© Getty

Queen Elizabeth II

The late Queen Elizabeth II looked so proud as she attended the Montreal 1976 Olympics to cheer on her daughter Princess Anne. Her pink outfit is also remarkably similar to one she wore for the opening ceremony of London 2012, in which she agreed to take part in a James Bond sketch with Daniel Craig!

5/10

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 10: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C) celebrates during the Women's Hockey bronze medal match between New Zealand and Great Britain on Day 14 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at Riverbank Arena Hockey Centre on August 10, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)© Getty

Princess Kate

Kate was spotted celebrating in the stands during the Women's Hockey bronze medal match between New Zealand and Great Britain at the London 2012 Olympics.  

6/10

Sophie with James and Lady Louise© Getty

The Duchess of Edinburgh

The Duchess of Edinburgh, then the Countess of Wessex, was joined by her children, Lady Louise Windsor, then eight, and James, Earl of Wessex, then four, to watch the dressage events at Greenwich Park during the London 2012 Olympics. The young royals got into the spirit of things by waving Union Jack flags.

7/10

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh as they attend the morning competition of the swimming on Day One of the London 2012 Olympic Games© Getty

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip

Her Late Majesty and the late Duke of Edinburgh watched the swimming events on the first day of the London 2012 Olympics at the London Aquatics Centre.

8/10

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge cheer on Mo Farah of Great Britain© Getty

The Prince and Princess of Wales

William and Kate cheered on Mo Farah as he crossed the line to win gold during the 10,000m final. The day became known as Super Saturday after Team GB scored six gold medals, including three in athletics.  

9/10

Prince Felipe and Crown Princess Letizia of Spain celebrate during the Women's Handball Bronze medal match between Spain and Korea © Getty

King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain

It isn't just British royals who love to get into the Olympic spirit. The then Prince Felipe and his wife Princess Letizia cheered on the Spanish team during the handball event at the London 2012 Olympics.

10/10

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands attend the Short Track on day 3 of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics© Getty

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of The Netherlands

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of The Netherlands showed their support for the Dutch team at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics.

LISTEN: Money and the monarchy

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More