When royals get caught up in the Olympic spirit - 10 of their best reactions

HELLO! takes a look back at the most animated photos of the royals at the Olympics through the years…
The Prince and Princess of Wales
The Prince and Princess of Wales, then the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, threw their support behind Team GB during the London 2012 Olympics, attending everything from eventing to sailing.
The couple are renowned for their love of sports and truly got into the spirit while watching track cycling with the Duchess of Edinburgh and Princess Anne's husband, Vice-Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.
Chris Hoy's gold medal prompted a rare display of public affection from William and Kate as they hugged one another while celebrating.
Princess Eugenie, Sarah Ferguson and Princess Beatrice
Princess Eugenie, Sarah, Duchess of York and Princess Beatrice soaked up the atmosphere as they watched track cycling at the Velodrome during the London 2012 Olympics.
Queen Elizabeth II
The late Queen Elizabeth II looked so proud as she attended the Montreal 1976 Olympics to cheer on her daughter Princess Anne. Her pink outfit is also remarkably similar to one she wore for the opening ceremony of London 2012, in which she agreed to take part in a James Bond sketch with Daniel Craig!
Princess Kate
Kate was spotted celebrating in the stands during the Women's Hockey bronze medal match between New Zealand and Great Britain at the London 2012 Olympics.
The Duchess of Edinburgh
The Duchess of Edinburgh, then the Countess of Wessex, was joined by her children, Lady Louise Windsor, then eight, and James, Earl of Wessex, then four, to watch the dressage events at Greenwich Park during the London 2012 Olympics. The young royals got into the spirit of things by waving Union Jack flags.
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip
Her Late Majesty and the late Duke of Edinburgh watched the swimming events on the first day of the London 2012 Olympics at the London Aquatics Centre.
The Prince and Princess of Wales
William and Kate cheered on Mo Farah as he crossed the line to win gold during the 10,000m final. The day became known as Super Saturday after Team GB scored six gold medals, including three in athletics.
King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain
It isn't just British royals who love to get into the Olympic spirit. The then Prince Felipe and his wife Princess Letizia cheered on the Spanish team during the handball event at the London 2012 Olympics.
King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of The Netherlands
