When royals get caught up in the Olympic spirit - 10 of their best reactions

The Paris 2024 Olympics are now underway, with the Princess Royal among the royals in the French capital to support their respective nations.

Denmark's King Frederik and Queen Mary and Monaco's Prince Albert and Princess Charlene have also got behind their athletes.

In previous years, we've seen members of the British royal family cheering on Team GB from the stands and London 2012 was a particularly special year with the Olympics taking place on home soil.

Princess Anne and Zara Tindall have both competed in the Olympics in equestrian events, with Zara winning a silver medal at the London 2012 Games.

HELLO! takes a look back at the most animated photos of the royals at the Olympics through the years…

1/ 10 © Getty The Prince and Princess of Wales The Prince and Princess of Wales, then the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, threw their support behind Team GB during the London 2012 Olympics, attending everything from eventing to sailing. The couple are renowned for their love of sports and truly got into the spirit while watching track cycling with the Duchess of Edinburgh and Princess Anne's husband, Vice-Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence. Chris Hoy's gold medal prompted a rare display of public affection from William and Kate as they hugged one another while celebrating.

2/ 10 © Getty Prince Harry and Peter Phillips Prince Harry and his cousin Peter Phillips were ecstatic as they cheered on Team GB during track cycling at London 2012.

3/ 10 © Getty Princess Eugenie, Sarah Ferguson and Princess Beatrice Princess Eugenie, Sarah, Duchess of York and Princess Beatrice soaked up the atmosphere as they watched track cycling at the Velodrome during the London 2012 Olympics.



4/ 10 © Getty Queen Elizabeth II The late Queen Elizabeth II looked so proud as she attended the Montreal 1976 Olympics to cheer on her daughter Princess Anne. Her pink outfit is also remarkably similar to one she wore for the opening ceremony of London 2012, in which she agreed to take part in a James Bond sketch with Daniel Craig!



5/ 10 © Getty Princess Kate Kate was spotted celebrating in the stands during the Women's Hockey bronze medal match between New Zealand and Great Britain at the London 2012 Olympics.



6/ 10 © Getty The Duchess of Edinburgh The Duchess of Edinburgh, then the Countess of Wessex, was joined by her children, Lady Louise Windsor, then eight, and James, Earl of Wessex, then four, to watch the dressage events at Greenwich Park during the London 2012 Olympics. The young royals got into the spirit of things by waving Union Jack flags.



7/ 10 © Getty Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip Her Late Majesty and the late Duke of Edinburgh watched the swimming events on the first day of the London 2012 Olympics at the London Aquatics Centre.



8/ 10 © Getty The Prince and Princess of Wales William and Kate cheered on Mo Farah as he crossed the line to win gold during the 10,000m final. The day became known as Super Saturday after Team GB scored six gold medals, including three in athletics.

9/ 10 © Getty King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain It isn't just British royals who love to get into the Olympic spirit. The then Prince Felipe and his wife Princess Letizia cheered on the Spanish team during the handball event at the London 2012 Olympics.



10/ 10 © Getty King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of The Netherlands King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of The Netherlands showed their support for the Dutch team at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics.



