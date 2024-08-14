New details on Prince Harry and Meghan's Colombia trip revealed

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to attend a music festival during their Colombia trip.

Cali Mayor told a tourism forum in Cartagena earlier this month: "[Prince Harry and Meghan] are going to come to Cali and spend a day in the city.

"They're going to visit the Petronio Alvarez Festival in the city and they're also going to visit other social initiatives."

Petronio Alvarez Festival, which runs from 14 to 19 August, is a celebration of Afro Colombian culture featuring music, food, drink and a fashion show.

According to local reports, Harry and Meghan will also pay a visit to San Basilio de Palenque, which was the first free African town in the Americas.

Located in the foothills of the Montes de María, southeast of the regional capital, Cartagena, it was one of the walled communities called palenques, which were founded by escaped slaves as a refuge in the seventeenth century.

It is the only one of many palenques that has survived until the present day and in 2005, it was recognised by UNESCO as an Intangible Heritage of Humanity.

The spoken language is Palenquero, which is the only Spanish-based Creole language in Latin America.

Why are Harry and Meghan visiting Colombia?

The Sussexes have been invited to Colombia by the country's vice president, Francia Marquez.

In a statement ahead of Harry and Meghan's visit, Ms Marquez said: "During their trip, the Duke and Duchess will join me in visiting Bogota, as well as the Caribbean and Pacific regions of Cartagena and Cali.

"In these vibrant locations, they will have the exceptional opportunity to engage with leaders, youth and women who embody the aspirations and voices of Colombians committed to progress.

"In addition to these meaningful interactions, the Duke and Duchess will experience the rich heritage of Colombia."

Details of the couple's Colombian itinerary have not been released by the Archewell Foundation, their charitable body, but the vice president said they would "engage in several activities" related to safeguarding young people online and in physical spaces.

The topics are expected to be discussed at the Global Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children, which Colombia will be hosting in November after the visit.

Ms Marquez, who is a lawyer and human rights and environmental activist as well as minister of equality and equity, said: "The forthcoming conference will unveil a comprehensive framework for creating safer physical and digital spaces, tackling issues such as cyberbullying, online exploitation, and the mental health impacts of these threats.

"It will offer actionable solutions and commitments for countries around the world. During their visit, The Duke and Duchess, as well as The Archewell Foundation, will engage in several activities related to this important topic.

"We are confident that their visit will further illuminate Colombia's role as a beacon of culture and innovation."

Harry and Meghan launched a new initiative The Parent Network earlier this month to provide parents with a safe and free-to-access support network to help those whose children have been harmed by social media.



