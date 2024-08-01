Prince Harry and Meghan interrupt summer break to announce new royal tour

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently enjoying the summer sunshine with children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, but the couple made quite the announcement on Thursday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed that would be undergoing a royal tour of the South American nation of Colombia, which is on the north of the continent. While details of the tour are mostly being kept under wraps, it was confirmed that the tour will take place later this year and that the couple would visit the country's capital, Bogota, and coastal regions.

Confirming the trip, Colombia's vice-president Francia Marquez, who invited the couple, said: "During their trip, the Duke and Duchess will join me in visiting Bogota, as well as the Caribbean and Pacific regions of Cartagena and Cali.

"In these vibrant locations, they will have the exceptional opportunity to engage with leaders, youth and women who embody the aspirations and voices of Colombians committed to progress. In addition to these meaningful interactions, the Duke and Duchess will experience the rich heritage of Colombia."

© Pool The couple will visit Colombia later this year

The statement concluded: "Their visit comes at a particularly significant time, as it precedes the first Global Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children, to be held in Colombia this November. The Archewell Foundation, founded by The Duke and Duchess, is renowned for its global leadership in fostering a safer online environment.

"The forthcoming conference will unveil a comprehensive framework for creating safer physical and digital spaces, tackling issues such as cyberbullying, online exploitation, and the mental health impacts of these threats. It will offer actionable solutions and commitments for countries around the world. During their visit, The Duke and Duchess, as well as The Archewell Foundation, will engage in several activities related to this important topic. We are confident that their visit will further illuminate Colombia’s role as a beacon of cultureand innovation."

© Getty The couple currently live in Montecito, California

It's yet unknown whether Harry and Meghan will take their children with them on the tour. When they were working royals, Prince Archie accompanied the duo on their African trip. However, during the couple's visit to Nigeria earlier this year, Archie and Lilibet stayed at home.

Sharing insights into why the children didn't accompany the former royals, HELLO's royal editor Emily Nash commented on A Right Royal Podcast: "It's not easy to do these things at the best of times, let alone with small children.

© Andrew Esiebo The couple had a tour of Nigeria in May 2024

ITV's Chris Ship added: "Also, Nigeria, a very, very big country that also has some of its own security issues at the moment. So, I would have thought they won't be taking their kids, if you ask me now."

Back in May, Harry and Meghan embarked on a three-day tour of Nigeria, following Meghan's discovery of her own Nigerian heritage.

© Instagram / @SussexRoyal Might the couple be joined by their children?

For their Nigeria trip, the focus was on sport, mental health and celebrating women in leadership. The final day of their trip coincided with Mother's Day in the US, with Meghan paying tribute to her children as they attended a reception at the State Governor House in Lagos.

The Duchess told guests: "I am very, very grateful, I am very humbled, and today is Mother's Day. So it feels appropriate, but though of course, we are missing our children, I'm missing my babies, but it feels very appropriate to be in the motherland and amongst family. So thank you so much for the kindness and for these beautiful names. I'm very grateful and we can't wait to come back."

