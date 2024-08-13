King Charles, Princess Anne and more royal visits to Colombia ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan's tour

The then Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall carried out a nine-day visit to Colombia and Mexico in October 2014.
The tour was organised to provide a "boost" to the bilateral relationships between the UK and the two Latin American countries.
During their tour, Charles and Camilla visited the capital Bogota, as well as Macarena National Park and Cartagena.
Charles also previously visited Colombia in 1974 when he was a naval officer on HMS Minerva.
The Duchess of Edinburgh
The Duchess of Edinburgh, pictured with former Colombia First Lady, Maria Clemencia Rodriguez Munera, in London in 2016, visited Colombia in November 2023 to shine a light on women impacted by war.
Sophie whose trip came at the request of the UK Government, travelled to Bogota to champion the survivors of conflict-related sexual violence.
The Princess Royal
Princess Anne carried out official visits to Colombia in 1973, with her first husband, Captain Mark Phillips, and in 1997, when she toured aid projects and met the inventor of a malaria vaccine, Manuel Elquin Patarroyo. She's pictured here with then Colombian President Ernesto Samper.
Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh
The late Duke of Edinburgh was the first member of the current British royal family to visit Colombia in 1962.
Queen Letizia
The Spanish Queen undertook a three-day state visit to Colombia in June 2023, where she learned about various Spanish cooperation projects in Guatemala.
King Felipe
The then Prince travelled to the South American nation to attend the inauguration of Colombian President-elect Andres Pastrana in 1998.
Queen Maxima
Argentine-born Queen Maxima of The Netherlands visited Colombia in her role as United Nations Secretary General's Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development in February 2024.
Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel
The Swedish royal couple carried out an official visit to Colombia in October 2015, when Crown Princess Victoria was pregnant with her second child, Prince Oscar. Their son arrived in March 2016.
