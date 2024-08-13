Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Charles, Princess Anne and more royal visits to Colombia ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan's tour
King Charles, Queen Camilla and Princess Anne are among the British royals to have visited Colombia© Getty / Alamy

King Charles, Princess Anne and more royal visits to Colombia ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan's tour

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will carry out a working visit to the South American country

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are heading out on a working trip to Colombia this week, and while it's a significant moment for Prince Harry and Meghan, they're not the first royals to visit the South American country.

Harry and Meghan, who stepped back as senior working royals in 2020, have been invited to Colombia at the invitation of the country's vice president Francia Marquez.

Ms Marquez, a lawyer and human rights and environmental activist, said the pair would join her in visiting the capital Bogota, as well as the Caribbean and Pacific regions of Cartagena and Cali.

Details of the couple’s itinerary have not yet been released, but the vice president said they would engage in several activities related to safeguarding young people online and in physical spaces.

The last British royal to visit Colombia was Harry's aunt, the Duchess of Edinburgh, in November 2023, but King Charles, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne and some of the European royals have also taken official trips.

Take a look back in the gallery below…

1/8

Charles and Camilla in Colombia© Getty

King Charles and Queen Camilla

The then Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall carried out a nine-day visit to Colombia and Mexico in October 2014.

The tour was organised to provide a "boost" to the bilateral relationships between the UK and the two Latin American countries.

During their tour, Charles and Camilla visited the capital Bogota, as well as Macarena National Park and Cartagena.

Charles also previously visited Colombia in 1974 when he was a naval officer on HMS Minerva.

2/8

Sophie Countess of Wessex (left) and Colombian First Lady Maria Clemencia Rodriguez Munera © Shutterstock

The Duchess of Edinburgh

The Duchess of Edinburgh, pictured with former Colombia First Lady, Maria Clemencia Rodriguez Munera, in London in 2016, visited Colombia in November 2023 to shine a light on women impacted by war.

Sophie whose trip came at the request of the UK Government, travelled to Bogota to champion the survivors of conflict-related sexual violence.

3/8

Princess Anne with Colombian President Ernesto Samper in Bogota© Getty

The Princess Royal

Princess Anne carried out official visits to Colombia in 1973, with her first husband, Captain Mark Phillips, and in 1997, when she toured aid projects and met the inventor of a malaria vaccine, Manuel Elquin Patarroyo. She's pictured here with then Colombian President Ernesto Samper.

4/8

Duke Philip of Edinburgh waves to the crowd alongside Colombian President Alberto Lleras Camargo© Getty

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh

The late Duke of Edinburgh was the first member of the current British royal family to visit Colombia in 1962.

5/8

Queen Letizia in Colombia© Getty

Queen Letizia

The Spanish Queen undertook a three-day state visit to Colombia in June 2023, where she learned about various Spanish cooperation projects in Guatemala.

6/8

Prince Felipe in Colombia© Getty

King Felipe

The then Prince travelled to the South American nation to attend the inauguration of Colombian President-elect Andres Pastrana in 1998.

7/8

Queen Maxima in Bogota, Colombia© Getty

Queen Maxima

Argentine-born Queen Maxima of The Netherlands visited  Colombia in her role as United Nations Secretary General's Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development in February 2024. 

8/8

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Prince Daniel of Sweden in Bogota, Colombia© Getty

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel

The Swedish royal couple carried out an official visit to Colombia in October 2015, when Crown Princess Victoria was pregnant with her second child, Prince Oscar. Their son arrived in March 2016.

