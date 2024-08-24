Queen Camilla interrupts family summer break with glamorous royal appearance

Queen Camilla was a vision on Saturday when she interrupted her family’s summer break at Balmoral to attend York Racecourse.

The 77-year-old royal slipped into a gorgeous electric blue coat dress by Fiona Clare Aldridge, which she paired with an elegant set of tan court heels and a matching mini handbag. The chic ensemble was previously worn by Camilla at Royal Ascot.

© Alan Crowhurst Camilla looked so glamorous in the bright blue coat dress

As usual, the Queen didn’t hold back when it came to her choice of stunning jewellery. She opted for her trusty Van Cleef & Arpels 'Vintage Alhambra 5 Motifs 18k Yellow Gold & Agate Bracelet' in a shade that perfectly matched her glamorous gown.

She also added the 'Sweet Alhambra Heart 18K Rose Gold & Carnelian Bracelet' from the same designer, featuring a charming red heart motif.

© Alan Crowhurst The Queen interrupted her summer family break at Balmoral to attend the event

Camilla was all smiles as she arrived at the racecourse and was photographed using her binoculars to get a good view of the races.

This royal appearance was a contrast to the casual, off-duty look she sported earlier this week when she was seen out for lunch with some of her non-royal grandchildren, just ten minutes away from where other members of the Firm are enjoying their annual summer retreat at Balmoral.

© Alan Crowhurst Camilla used her binoculars to get a better look at the races

Camilla was dressed in a stylish pair of skinny jeans and a casual UNIQLO jacket. She was accompanied by her son, Tom Parker Bowles, and daughter, Laura Lopes, whom she shares with her first husband, Andrew Parker Bowles.

It’s not known whether King Charles extended an invitation to his wife’s grandchildren to join the royals at Balmoral this summer, but given how close the family is, it’s likely they may spend time with their royal relatives.

Balmoral holds a special place in the hearts of the British royal family, as the Highland estate has hosted them throughout their lives.

Princess Beatrice once described it as "the most beautiful place on earth," adding that her late grandmother especially loved visiting.

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast

"I think Granny is happiest there. She really, really loves the Highlands… Walks, picnics, dogs—a lot of dogs, there are always dogs! And people coming in and out all the time.

"Family-wise, we're all there, so it’s a lovely base for Granny and Grandpa, for us to come and see them up there, where you just have room to breathe and run."