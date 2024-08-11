King Charles and Queen Camilla attend church at Balmoral following optimistic update

King Charles and Queen Camilla were spotted attending church close to Balmoral on Sunday, as their summer break in Scotland continues.

The King appeared in good spirits in photos obtained by MailOnline, and could be seen smiling as he drove the couple's car, with Camilla waving to gathered crowds as the couple made the short journey to Crathie Kirk church near Balmoral, where the royals traditionally enjoy the Sunday service.

The couple both looked smart in dark suits, with the Queen modelling a stylish hat.

Earlier in the week, Buckingham Palace released a hopeful statement as the King was updated on the latest national news by Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Talking about the riots that have taken place across the UK in recent days, the King focused on the "community spirit" that many people have shown.

© Getty The monarch in Scotland earlier this week

In a statement, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: "In these calls, His Majesty was updated on the current situation and expressed his heartfelt thanks to the police and emergency services for all they are doing to restore peace in those areas that have been affected by violent disorder.

© Max Mumby/Indigo The King issued a heartfelt statement

"Additionally, The King shared how he had been greatly encouraged by the many examples of community spirit that had countered the aggression and criminality from a few with the compassion and resilience of the many.

"It remains His Majesty's hope that shared values of mutual respect and understanding will continue to strengthen and unite the nation."

© Getty King Charles in front of the Castle of Mey

Charles is understood to be hoping to undertake a visit in the future to showcase direct support, however, this would only take place if the monarch didn't place an additional burden on police services.

On Wednesday, it was confirmed that Charles was receiving daily updates after rioting broke out last weekend in the wake of the tragic stabbing deaths of three young girls in Southport.

© WPA Pool The King has kept in contact with Prime Minister Keir Starmer

The royals in Scotland

The King and Queen are now undertaking their traditional summer break at Balmoral, where last weekend, Charles marked his arrival by attending the Mey Highland Games, kicking off his summer break in style despite the wet weather.

The event was first held in 1970 to commemorate the birthday of the late Queen Mother, with the King's grandmother enjoying the event so much that she encouraged organisers to make it a yearly event.

© Getty It's tradition for the monarch to spend the summer in Balmoral

Despite the wet weather, the monarch arrived at the event on Saturday wearing a traditional kilt. The King also wore a tan coat, a tartan tie and a pair of knee-high socks to keep the cold weather away. As he exited a car, the monarch was also seen with an umbrella.

Due to the weather, the royal huddled in a tent alongside other attendees to watch the events, which included a tug-of-war contest and a group of children partaking in a traditional dance.

© Getty Charles wore traditional dress for the event

Charles clearly enjoyed the event, as the royal was seen laughing at several occasions and he grinned as he shook hands with members of the crowd, including a young baby.

The King arrived in Scotland earlier in the week where he visited a giant peat bog in Caithness that has recently been given UNESCO world heritage site status.

