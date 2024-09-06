Skip to main contentSkip to footer
A Right Royal Podcast: a Right Royal Norwegian Wedding
A Right Royal Podcast talking about Princess Martha Louise of Norway's wedding to Durek Verrett

Listen to our latest podcast episode here

Welcome to the very first episode of season 4 of A Right Royal Podcast. We’re kicking off the new series with an incredible episode sharing all the details from Princess Märtha Louise of Norway and Durek Verrett’s big day.

Our HELLO! team were lucky to spend five days with the couple in Norway and in the new episode share all the behind-the-scenes details from their pre-wedding parties as well as their historic nuptials.

Märtha Louise and Durek are married
Märtha Louise and Durek married in Norway over the weekend

Host Andrea Caamano, alongside her colleagues Sophie Vokes-Dudgeon, Jessica Callan and Sally Morgan were lucky to meet and mingle with the couple’s 350 guests – and their ‘easy on the eye’ security guards!

A Right Royal Norwegian Wedding

They also tell incredible details such as flying with many Norwegian reporters and paparazzi, being chased by drones and what the couple were really like during their one-to-one interviews which have featured in the magazine.

Martha Louise and Durek Verrett after their wedding ceremony
Martha Louise and Durek Verrett after their wedding ceremony

Andrea also catches up with HELLO!’s royal editor, Emily Nash, who rounds up what the British royals have been up to and what their immediate plans are after a long summer break.

Emily also reveals the truth about Prince Harry’s visit to the UK, why he kept it secret and if he really wants to return to royal duties.

