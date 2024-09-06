A Right Royal Podcast: a Right Royal Norwegian Wedding

Our HELLO! team were lucky to spend five days with the couple in Norway and in the new episode share all the behind-the-scenes details from their pre-wedding parties as well as their historic nuptials.
Host Andrea Caamano, alongside her colleagues Sophie Vokes-Dudgeon, Jessica Callan and Sally Morgan were lucky to meet and mingle with the couple’s 350 guests – and their ‘easy on the eye’ security guards!
A Right Royal Norwegian Wedding
They also tell incredible details such as flying with many Norwegian reporters and paparazzi, being chased by drones and what the couple were really like during their one-to-one interviews which have featured in the magazine.
Andrea also catches up with HELLO!’s royal editor, Emily Nash, who rounds up what the British royals have been up to and what their immediate plans are after a long summer break.
