Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Watch Princess Märtha Louise of Norway and Durek Verrett fight back tears during wedding ceremony – video
Subscribe
Watch Princess Märtha Louise of Norway and Durek Verrett fight back tears during wedding ceremony – video
Durek Verrett and Martha Louise of Norway married on Saturday 31 August

Watch Princess Märtha Louise of Norway and Durek Verrett fight back tears as they exchange vows at wedding

The couple tied the knot in Geiranger, western Norway last week

Sally Morgan
Associate Editor
Updated: 2 minutes ago
Share this:

Märtha Louise of Norway and Durek Verrett were overcome with emotion during their wedding ceremony last Saturday when the time came to exchange the personal vows they had written for each other. 

At the nuptials, which were exclusively covered by HELLO! magazine, Märtha Louise, 52, and Durek, 49, celebrated their love in a ceremony officiated by Märtha's close friend, parish priest Margit Louise Holte.

You can watch the emotional moment they exchanged vows below…

Princess Märtha Louise and Durek Verrett exchange personal vows at wedding ceremony

The personal vows

His voice breaking with emotion, Durek said: "I promise to always listen to your wisdom. I promise to always hold space for you and your daughters and listen to them as well. I promise to love you with my last breath."

The bride wiped away tears during her emotional vows
The bride wiped away tears during her emotional vows

Fighting back tears, Märtha, who is the proud mother to her daughters Maud, 21, Leah, 19, and Emma, 16, said: "I promise to love you with all my heart. I promise to take responsibility for my emotions. I promise to love you because I know you know that my girls come first.

"And I promise I will walk with you to the best of my ability because we are always changed although we are always the same. Because we are always the past, the present and the future in one."

The wedding rings

After the newlyweds slipped their beautiful wedding rings on each other's fingers and kissed, Norwegian stoicism gave way to smiles, applause, and tears of happiness all round.

"I had our wedding bands made in the old Viking way," Durek told HELLO! of the rose-gold and diamond rings. "The runes engraved in the gold mean 'love's flame' so when two flames come together we create love's fire."

Durek Verrett and Martha Louise of Norway married on Saturday 31 August
"I promise to love you with my last breath," Durek said in his vows

The ceremony also included words of wisdom about love and marriage by Michael B Beckwith, Bible readings from Märtha's brother Crown Prince Haakon and Durek's sister Angelina Verrett-Byrne, and emotional hymns including Amazing Grace and Ave Maria.

Märtha and Durek walked back down the aisle to the sound of Stevie Wonder's hit song As, sung by the gospel choir HIM and delighted their guests by dancing to the uplifting beats. 

The congregation stood up to dance and clap too, including the bride's parents, King Harald and Queen Sonja.

Durek Verrett and Martha Louise of Norway married on Saturday 31 August in a wedding exclusively covered by HELLO!
Buy this week's issue of HELLO! for the world exclusive

Some 350 guests flocked to western Norway to attend the high-profile wedding at the four-star Hotel Union on Saturday.

Festivities had kicked off on the preceding Thursday, with guests treated to a meet-and-greet party followed by a boat ride and Latin American-themed pre-wedding bash on the Friday.

To read the full exclusive interview with Märtha Louise and Durek and to see the full wedding album, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale in the UK. You can subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More